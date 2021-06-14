5 records achieved by Chris Paul in NBA Playoffs 

Chris Paul is now just one series win away from making his first appearance in an NBA Finals. Now 36, Paul is leading an ambitious team like the Phoenix Suns, who have made their first trip to the postseason since 2010.

Chris Paul was the missing piece in the puzzle that helped the likes of Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges play better during the ongoing season.

Against all odds, Chris Paul and the Suns now have a legitimate shot at winning it all this season, and there is very little reason to believe that can't happen.

Chris Paul seems to have activated his 'Point-God' mode on. He is coming off four back-to-back classic CP3 performances against the Nuggets, helping the Phoenix Suns complete a 4-0 sweep of Nikola Jokic and co.

Paul has managed to add multiple playoff records to his resume, courtesy of his stellar performances. On that note, let's have a look at five of his best postseason records over the years.

#1 Chris Paul is the only player to record 15 assists and 0 turnovers in 3 playoff games

In Game 2 of the recently concluded Western Conference semi-final series between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul pulled off one of the best playoff performances of his career. He erupted for 17 points and 15 assists on the night to lead his team to a dominating 2-0 lead in the series.

🔥 17 PTS, 15 AST, 0 TOV for @CP3 🔥



Chris Paul becomes the first player in @NBAHistory to reach 15 assists with 0 turnovers three separate times in the #NBAPlayoffs! #ThatsGame @Suns seek 3-0 series lead on Friday at 10 PM ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/uixM2u9g5O — NBA (@NBA) June 10, 2021

It was the third time Paul achieved the feat of dishing out 15 assists while committing zero turnovers in an NBA playoff game. That saw him become the first player to do so. Before this game, Paul was level with Magic Johnson as the only two players to record 15 assists and 0 turnovers in two playoff games.

#2 Chris Paul is the oldest player to record a triple-double in Game 7 of a playoff series

Chris Paul's 2019-2020 season with the OKC Thunder ended in heartbreak, as his side were eliminated in round one of the playoffs against his former team, the Houston Rockets.

Paul was terrific in that series, leading the young Thunder side from the front, but the Rockets proved too good for his team.

Chris Paul proved his doubters wrong in Year 15



️◾️ 44-28 record

◾️ Fifth seed in the West

◾️ All-Star

◾️ Oldest player (35) to record a triple-double in a Game 7



Point God 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HCQauFyOAi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2020

In that series, the then 35-year-old Chris Paul notched up a triple-double in the decider, scoring 19 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. In the process, he became the oldest player in NBA playoffs history to record a triple-double in Game 7 of a series. However, the Thunder managed to eke out a narrow 104-102 win to eliminate the Suns.

#3 Chris Paul is the oldest player to score 35+ points in a series-clinching game

The Phoenix Suns crushed the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of their first-round series on Sunday night, courtesy of a 37-point game from their leader Chris Paul. So it would be fair to say that Chris Paul still has a lot of basketball left in him as he continues to dominate opponents.

Most points in a series clincher by a player age 36 years or older:



Chris Paul (2021 West Semi) 37

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1987 NBA Finals) 32

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1985 NBA Finals) 29

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1983 West Final) 28 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 14, 2021

He shot 14 of 19 from the field and went 9/9 from the charity stripe to lead his team to the Western Conference Finals in style. In the process, Chris Paul broke yet another record, becoming the oldest player to score 35+ points in a series-clinching game.

#4 Chris Paul is the oldest player since 1965 to record a 20-point, 5-rebound and 10-assist playoff game

Chris Paul's 2021 NBA playoffs campaign is turning out to be one of his most successful postseasons ever, both individually and collectively.

Among the multiple records he registered in the recent series against the Denver Nuggets, Paul recorded a 20/5/10 game, making him the oldest player in 56 years to achieve that feat.

Chris Paul's terrific outing set the tone for the Phoenix Suns for the rest of the series as they beat the Denver Nuggets 122-105 in the series opener.

Chris Paul tonight:



21 PTS

6 REB

11 AST

1 TOV



He is the first player aged 36 years or older with a 20/5/10 playoff game since 1965. pic.twitter.com/PSR0TsAxdy — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 8, 2021

#5 Chris Paul is one of three players to tally 25+ points, 10+ rebounds and 15+ assists in a playoff game

LA Lakers vs New Orleans Hornets

During Game 4 of the 2011 NBA playoffs first-round series between the New Orleans Hornets and then defending champions LA Lakers, Chris Paul produced one of his best performances in a New Orleans jersey. With his team down 1-2 in that series and desperately needing a win to stay alive against Kobe Bryant's Lakers, Paul notched up a terrific triple-double.

Chris Paul tallied 27 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists in that game to help his team beat the Lakers 93-88 and level the series 2-2. However, the defending champions won the next two games to clinch the series 4-2.

