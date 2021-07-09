5 Records broken during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals 

The Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 lead in the 2021 NBA Finals after their 118-108 Game 2 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. The two teams will now head to Wisconsin to play the next two matches of the series.

Game 2 was an interesting matchup, to begin with, as the Milwaukee Bucks looked more aggressive and were showing more intent than they did in the series opener. It looked as though it would be a closely contested game, but the Phoenix Suns had other ideas.

Suns take Game 2!



More to do, more to come. See you in Milwaukee.



𝐋𝐎𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐈𝐍. #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/TNmjr2I7Zz — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) July 9, 2021

The Suns were absolutely lethal with their three-point shooting, knocking down 20 of their 40 attempts from downtown during the game. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks struggled immensely, with Giannis Antetokounmpo left waging a lone war. He had a historic night individually, though, scoring 42 points for the team.

A gigantic collective effort from the Phoenix Suns and Giannis Antetokoumpo's effort saw multiple records broken during Game 2 of the NBA Finals series. We list five of them in this article.

2021 NBA Finals: Listing the 5 records broken during Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks

2021 NBA Finals - Game Two

#5 Devin Booker's seven 3-pointers ties him for the third-most 3's by a player in an NBA Finals game

Devin Booker started the game on a rough note and was 0-for-4 from the field. He came back strongly after that and never looked back. He scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half of the game, shooting 8-of-13 from the field in that period and 12-of-25 overall.

Seven of his shots came from downtown on 12 attempts, which helped the Phoenix Suns massively in keeping the lead. Booker was making impossible shots after the Milwaukee Bucks put him in difficult positions, barely giving him any space, but he couldn't seem to miss. His tally of seven threes tied him with ten other players on the all-time list for most threes made in an NBA Finals game.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors leads the list with nine threes made. Considering Devin Booker's range and shooting prowess, it won't be a surprise if he overtakes or ties Curry for the record at some point in his career.

#4 Giannis Antetokoumpo becomes the fourth player to score 40+ points, 10+ rebounds and 3+ blocks in an NBA Finals game

Giannis Antetokounmpo was on a mission Thursday night, displaying why he deserved to be a two-time league MVP with his 42-point effort. The rest of his teammates had a tough game as they were unable to make shots efficiently. Giannis shot a whopping 68.2% from the floor, tallying 12 rebounds and three blocks as well, giving it everything he had to help his team avoid a loss.

That wasn't enough, though, as the Phoenix Suns buried the Milwaukee Bucks with their lethal shooting and collective effort to go 2-0 up. Giannis broke multiple records with his performance; he joined a legendary group of players like LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neale, and Kareem-Abdul Jabbar as the only players to put up a 40/10 stat-line and also make at least three blocks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo joined LeBron, Shaq (3x) and Kareem as the only players in NBA history to drop 40+ points, 10+ rebounds and 3+ blocks in a Finals game.



Anyone slandering him for the Bucks dropping Game 2 knows nothing about the sport. — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) July 9, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee