5 most sensible landing spots for Zach LaVine to maximize Bulls star's championship aspirations

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is the biggest star rumored to be traded soon after an abysmal start to the 2023-24 NBA season. There has been some speculation on whether he will be traded this season or not. Experts believe that LaVine will not finish the season in Chicago.

LaVine is playing his seventh season with the Bulls after he was part of the trade that allowed the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire Jimmy Butler. Since being with Chicago during the 2017-18 season, the two-time All-Star has only led the team to the postseason once.

The subpar success LaVine has had with the Bulls could play a huge role in him getting traded.

Zach LaVine's agent addresses trade conversations

There have been a few teams reportedly interested in trading for Zach LaVine. The star has not released a statement concerning it, which is why his agent, Rich Paul, addressed the rumors:

"It’s not one team," Paul said. "I don’t have a specific destination for Zach. I want what’s best for Zach and his family. When you have a guy playing the game, you want him to be able to play the game happy, whether that’s in Chicago or somewhere else."

LaVine could stay a bit longer with the Bulls, though he has not performed well this season. The 28-year-old star is averaging 21 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Here are five potential landing spots for Zach LaVine if he gets traded this season:

5 potential landing spots for Zach LaVine

#5. Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies didn't have the best of starts this season. The absence of Ja Morant and a few key players has made it difficult for the Grizzlies to make any noise in the competitive Western Conference.

Adding Zach LaVine will be a breath of fresh air, giving the team another offensive weapon. With Morant's pending return, LaVine could help the star improve their record this season.

#4. Utah Jazz

There have been rumors that the Bulls are interested in trading for Lauri Markkanen. If that comes to fruition, LaVine's title hopes might not be fulfilled this season.

Still, being in a new situation could be beneficial for the star. It's also a bonus that he'll be under the management of Danny Ainge, who always has some tricks up his sleeves.

#3. Miami Heat

Joining the Miami Heat could fulfill LaVine's wish of contending for a title. The Heat was in the NBA Finals last season and could make a return if they acquire another star to help Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

The Heat also has a decent supporting cast, which could make LaVine's job easier as a scorer.

#2. Philadelphia 76ers

Success has been the story for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. After trading James Harden, the team has performed excellently. Their recent success could propel them to be the team to beat in the East.

Adding another star like LaVine will make them a legitimate threat. With the rise of Tyrese Maxey, things could come easier for the high-flyer.

#1. LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have a mission this season, and that is to contend for a title. The Lakers are one of LaVine's preferred trade destinations, which could make a trade for him easier.

It also helps that he has Paul as his agent, giving him closer ties to Anthony Davis and LeBron James.