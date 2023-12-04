NBA trade rumors: Zach Lavine linked to Detroit Pistons amid Bulls trade buzz.

Zach LaVine is in trade rumors once again. The Chicago Bulls star is currently out with a foot injury. He could miss more than a week. However, it appears some teams are interested in the services of the All-Star. One of those teams may be the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons could use LaVine. They could use help of any kind. Detroit is currently in last place in the league and on a 17-game losing streak. Could it look to LaVine as a savior for the season and jumpstart its outlook on next season?

ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks thinks so. Marks said the Pistons sought a potential trade for LaVine before and could do it once again.

“I would not be surprised if they dip their toe into Zach LaVine and see what his market is,” Marks said.

The Bulls have suffered some injuries this year and are off to a slow start. They sit outside of playoff contention with a 7-14 record.

Should the Chicago Bulls trade Zach LaVine?

Chicago could make the move to be sellers at the trade deadline and look toward next year. Zach LaVine may be a tough contract to move however. Including this season, LaVine has four more seasons left on his deal. He will make $43-48 million per year. The last year of the deal is a player option.

It is a bloated contract for the guard who has not quite played up to his salary in Chicago. The Bulls have struggled to compete in the East and have endured the injury setbacks of Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

The Bulls offense also seems to move a lot smoother without LaVine in the lineup. In their last two games without LaVine, the Bulls pulled off two upsets against playoff-caliber teams.

They beat the Bucks 120-113. They then hung 124 on the New Orleans Pelicans.

Coby White has also been able to shine without LaVine. He is scoring 25.3 ppg and 6.0 apg in games without LaVine this season.

It could be time for the Bulls to move on from the All-Star guard. The Pistons may be interested. Other trade rumors have the Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets and LA Lakers as possible suitors as well.

A Hornets package could be interesting. NBA commentator Bill Simmons suggested a Zach LaVine and Ball package to Charlotte in exchange for Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier. It would give Charlotte some added star power and reunite the Ball brothers. Hayward is a tradeable piece due to his expiring contract.