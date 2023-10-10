5 shocking results from annual NBA GM survey revealed

Before every NBA season, a GM survey is held to give fans a look of what front offices are thinking heading into the year. They answer a variety of questions that pertain to everything in and around the league.

Among the questions asked in the NBA GM survey are who is the best player at each position, who are the favorites to win the title and what players will win the major awards. Most of the answers don't come with much surprise, but there are some shocking responses.

Looking at all 50 questions asked, here are some of the most shocking responses from the annual GM survey.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 shocking responses from 2023-24 NBA GM survey

1) Milwaukee Bucks don't have best title percentage

This offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks made a major splash by trading for Damian Lillard. Alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, they now have one of the top superstar duos in the NBA. Despite the two stars joining forces, the GMs didn't give them a high percentage to win the title this season.

When asked what team will win the 2024 championship, the Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics each got 33% of the vote. The Bucks came in third behind them at 17%.

2) Victor Wembanyama edges out multiple superstars as "franchise guy"

One of the many questions on the NBA GM survey is "if you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the NBA, who would it be?" Nikola Jokic had the highest votes at 33%, but San Antonio Spurs prospect Victor Wembanyama managed to beat out multiple superstars.

Despite not even making his official debut yet, Wembanyama had the second-most votes behind Jokic. Some of the players he beat out included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum.

3) Steph Curry still gives coaches the most problems

Since emerging as a superstar for the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry has given opposing coaches countless problems trying to defend him. Because of his ability to shoot from anywhere, he is a player that multiple adjustments need to be made for.

Even in his 15th season, GMs voted Curry as the player that forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments. The two-time MVP received 40% of votes, with Nikola Jokic not far behind him at 33%.

The rest of the league has caught up to the three-point revolution, but Curry still manages to give defenses the hardest time.

4) Scoot Henderson considered among top "steals" in 2023 NBA draft

When prospects are considered a steal in the draft, they are typically selected towards the end of the lottery of late in the first round. However, despite being a top-three pick, some GMs believe Scoot Henderson was a steal for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Overall, Cam Whitmore (pick No. 2) of the Houston Rockets got the most votes for biggest steal of the draft at 43%. Henderson (pick No.3) was tied for second with Keyonte George (pick No. 16) of the Utah Jazz at 10%.

5) Ja Morant not picked as fastest player in the league

When it comes to players who have the most athleticism in the league, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is typically the first name brought up. That said, a different player has dethroned him for the title of fastest player in the league.

Every NBA GM was asked which player they thought was the fastest with the ball in their hands. 57% went with Sacramento Kings All-Star De'Aaron Fox, with Morant getting 37% of votes. Another shocking result from this is that Kyrie Irving was also a player who received votes in this category.

To put this drop off into perspective, Morant had the highest votes at 62% heading into last season.