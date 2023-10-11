5 shooting guard sleepers to target in 2023-24 NBA fantasy basketball

Shooting guard is one of the most important positions on your fantasy basketball team. While players like Stephen Curry and Devin Booker are top-tier shooting guards in fantasy basketball, plenty of other shooting guards can help out your squad.

Your draft can make or break your fantasy basketball season. A player you take with a later pick can turn into a star. Some of these sleepers may end up carrying your team. Depth is crucial to your lineup in case of injury, or a player cannot play.

These younger and lesser-known names should be mid to late-round draft picks. However, they are likely to outplay their average draft position. They could also make you look really smart as a fantasy basketball GM.

Top 5 shooting guards who are fantasy basketball sleepers

The top tier includes shooting guards like Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton. Not every team can have Curry or Booker to fill out their needs at the two-guard. So, let’s look at some shooters in the lower tiers who can still help out your team. Here are five sleeper shooting guards to target in your fantasy basketball draft.

5) Jordan Poole, Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole will get plenty of opportunities as the No. 1 option on a rebuilding team. He proved he can fill it up when he gets going. Poole can be a late-round target, as his stock has dropped a bit after his poor performance in the playoffs. He is more of a volume scorer, though, and will not help in other categories.

4) Devin Vassell, San Antonio Spurs

Devin Vassell just signed a big extension and figures to be a big part of the Spurs lineup. He is a solid perimeter shooter. Vassell is also solid defensively and can add steals and blocks to his stat line. He could be a great category monster to add in later rounds for your team.

3) CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans

The veteran guard can still put up solid numbers. He is likely to get even more usage if Zion Williamson continues to struggle with injuries and is unavailable. McCollum may not put up the most eye-popping stats, but he remains a solid and consistent option.

2) Jalen Williams, OKC Thunder

Jalen Williams was a bright spot for the young Thunder roster. He could have an even better year this year. Williams can be a target in the later rounds around the seventh. He has a complete game and can contribute in multiple categories.

1) Austin Reaves, LA Lakers

Austin Reaves may be a bigger name now after his playoff run and solid performance in the FIBA World Cup. However, this should be his breakout fantasy season since his run of form came after most fantasy seasons ended. Reaves should dramatically improve upon his 13.0 points per game last season and will likely be a starter night in and night out.