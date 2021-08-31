5 shortest NBA players heading into the 2021-22 season

Being tall is almost considered to be a pre-requisite for the game of basketball, but some NBA players of relatively shorter stature have shown that even they can excel at the game.

Muggsy Bogues and Isaiah Thomas are some of the players that come to mind, and in this article, we will take a look at the five shortest players going into the 2021-22 NBA season.

The 5 shortest players in the NBA as of August 2021

Here is a list of the five shortest players in the league going into the 2021-22 NBA season. The likes of Tremont Waters and the Denver Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo feature on this list.

#5 - Carsen Edwards, Boston Celtics - 5'11''

Carsen Edwards during Denver Nuggets v Boston Celtics

Carsen Edwards was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft. He was traded to the Boston Celtics along with Ty Jerome in exchange for Australian swingman Matisse Thybulle, and has played for the 17-time NBA champions since.

Carsen Edwards played 31 games during the 2020-21 season, averaging 4 points in 9 minutes per game. Edwards is known for his shooting and passing abilities, and plays as a point guard for the Celtics. Edwards will be a fringe player for the Celtics for the upcoming season and will come off the bench.

#4 - DJ Augustin, Houston Rockets - 5'11"

DJ Augustin during Milwaukee Bucks v Utah Jazz

The Houston Rockets signed DJ Augustin to a 3 year, $21 million deal in 2020, securing a back-up point guard for the upcoming season. Augustin has played 20 games for the Houston Rockets since joining from the Milwaukee Bucks following the PJ Tucker trade.

He averaged 7 points and 3 assists per game for the Rockets, shooting an impressive 38% from downtown.

The Houston Rockets are expected to start with the young guard duo of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green in the backcourt, meaning that Augustin will initiate offense for the second unit off the bench. Augustin is also known for his 3-point shooting ability and should have a productive season with the Rockets.

