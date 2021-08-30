Who is Sonya Curry? A closer look into the life of NBA superstar Stephen Curry's mother, aside from her recent controversy

NBA superstar Stephen Curry's mother Sonya Curry has been a regular fixture in the news lately because of her impending divorce from her husband, Dell Curry. Fans will be curious to learn more details about Sonya Curry, and we will take a closer look into her life in this article.

Sonya Curry was born in Virginia in 1966 to working-class parents. According to Curry, they had a hard time financially when she was young, and her family was also the subject of racist abuse from the infamous Ku Klux Klan. She attended Virginia Tech as a student-athlete, excelling in various sports like volleyball, basketball, and track and field as well.

Curry met her future husband Dell Curry at Virginia Tech, and the two remained together until recently when the pair announced their mutual decision to go their separate ways. The Curry's will be separating from each other after being together for 33 years.

Sony Curry is currently employed as the president at a Montessori school in Charlotte, North Carolina, which she founded herself. Both Stephen Curry and Seth Curry attended the school as kids. Her annual salary is around $100K, and her net worth is estimated to be $6 million.

Curry has three children - Stephen Curry, Seth Curry, and Sydel Curry. Stephen is a three-time NBA champion and a two-time MVP, while Seth plays in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers as a shooting guard. The youngest sibling, Sydel used to play volleyball at the state level. Sydel is married to Golden State Warriors ace Damion Lee.

Sonya Curry has three granddaughters and one grandson and is often seen at Stephen and Seth's basketball matches. Curry gained considerable media attention in 2019 when her two sons were pitted against each other in the NBA Western Conference Finals.

Stephen played as a point guard for the Golden State Warriors, while Seth suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors ended up defeating the Blazers then and advanced to the Finals, where they lost to the Toronto Raptors.

Sonya Curry has increased her popularity ten-fold in the last few days, and it is only going to shoot up as new developments are revealed around her divorce situation.

