NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas was on LA Lakers' radar before Rajon Rondo became available

The LA Lakers have been actively involved in NBA rumors this offseason as the front office tries to improve the roster and mount a title challenge. The franchise has already added the likes of Russell Westbrook, Dwight Howard, and Malik Monk, and Rajon Rondo has become the latest player to join them.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers were considering signing Isaiah Thomas before signing Rajon Rondo

As per John Krawczynski of The Athletic, the LA Lakers were strongly considering signing Isaiah Thomas this offseason. However, they changed their plans once Rajon Rondo became available through a buy-out. Rondo agreed to a buy-out with the Memphis Grizzlies and will now return to the LA Lakers on a veteran's minimum.

Isaiah Thomas played 3 NBA games for the New Orleans Pelicans last season, averaging 7 points, 1 rebound, and an assist. Thomas is looking to get on the NBA roster, but it looks like the only way he is going to be able to do that is by either through a non-guaranteed training camp invite or play in the G League.

Thomas is a two-time All-Star, making the esteemed teams during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. He was the franchise poster boy for the Boston Celtics for a few years before a hip injury derailed his career. He has failed to reach the All-Star level since then, and that fact combined with his poor defense has made his path to the league quite difficult.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers have gotten themselves an excellent veteran presence in Rajon Rondo on their roster. Rondo played a pivotal role in the LA Lakers' 2020 NBA championship run and will now provide a backup point guard minutes behind new signing Russell Westbrook. Rondo and Westbrook have a history of mutual distaste for each other, so it will be intriguing to see how the two stars fit into the squad.

The LA Lakers are one of the strongest contenders to win the 2021-22 NBA championship, after having a rather disappointing 2021 NBA playoffs. They were knocked out of the first round by Western Conference champions the Phoenix Suns in six games. A major reason behind their exit was Anthony Davis getting injured midway through the series, and the Lakers will be hoping that their team remains fit throughout the campaign.

