5 shortest NBA players heading into the 2023-24 season

The NBA isn't a short man's game, but there have been a few players throughout history who have made their mark despite not being conventionally league-sized. Heading into the 2023-24 season, the league still plays host to quite a few players who hover around the 6 feet mark and stand for "heart over height."

From Muggsy Bogues and Nate Robinson to Spud Webb, the NBA has seen some absolute legends and cult icons who did what they did despite an obvious physical disadvantage in comparison with their peers. So, going into the new season, now appears to be the right juncture to take a look at the shortest active players.

Here are the five shortest NBA players who are rostered by franchises, as we approach the new season.

Tied #3. Chris Paul - Golden State Warriors: 6'0"

Chris Paul has overcome his stature to be a staple in the NBA

For normal human beings, being 6-foot tall is probably something that is cherished. But we enter a world of 6-footers to start off this list of the NBA's shortest. There are five current players who are listed at that height (183 cm), and the Point God is easily the most illustrious of the bunch.

Chris Paul is heading into his 18th season in the league and averages 17.9 points and 9.5 assists for his career. The incredible numbers speak volumes of how Paul let his game talk beyond his physical deficiencies.

Tied #3. Kyle Lowry - Miami Heat: 6'0"

While he may not be quite at Chris Paul's level, Lowry is arguably the best example of how physicality cannot define a career, especially with respect to height.

Lowry is one of the finest defensive guards of all time and his ability to draw charges is worth mentioning. The six-time All-Star and former champion is heading into his 18th season in the league, and as of now, appears to be the starting point guard for a contender. Quite the set of achievements indeed, for a 6-footer in the NBA.

Tied #3. Fred Van Vleet - Houston Rockets: 6'0"

The Raptors connection continues to grow in this list as Fred Van Vleet joins Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry as the All-Stars here. Van Vleet, who recently signed with the Houston Rockets, is once again a small guard who is known for his two-way play.

The fact that Lowry and Van Vleet found themselves starting together for the Toronto Raptors in their championship run is indicative of the impact they can have on a game despite their stature.

Jose Alvarado and Patty Mills complete the list of players to be listed at 6-0. In a league where height very evidently factors in recruitment, their success is definitely inspirational.

#2. Jordan McLaughlin - Minnesota Timberwolves: 5'11"

Jordan McLaughlin, at 5'11, is one of the NBA's shortest

McLaughlin holds the case for being the shortest NBA regular. The shortest player in the league is a rookie entering on a two-way contract.

The Timberwolves guard has been a regular in their rotation and spearheads the second unit for Anthony Edwards and Co. McLaughlin averages only 4.7 points, however, his 3.5 assists and .9 steals per game speak about the type of player he is.

#1. Markquis Nowell - Toronto Raptors: 5'8"

Markquis Nowell, Raptors' new two-way signing is the shortest rostered player in the NBA

The Toronto Raptors have been a franchise that embodies the hustle culture in the league, and Markquis Nowell represents exactly that spirit. The 5-8 guard has defied all odds throughout his collegiate career and comes into the NBA holding the record for most number of assists in a single game in an NCAA Division 1 Tournament.

With the void left by Fred Van Vleet's departure, Nowell finds himself with a good chance of getting some realistic NBA minutes. If he achieves the same, he will be the shortest active player in the league by quite a margin.