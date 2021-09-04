5 Sophomore NBA players that could make the All-Star team in the 2021-22 season

Barely a little more than a month remains until the 2021-22 NBA season. Energies are already running high. Trade markets are still buzzing with rumors and anticipated transfers. Predictions are being posted like letters in a war. It's unbelievable the kind of impact basketball's premium league can have on the world, the media and social media.

Sophomore NBA players that could make the All-Star team in the 2021-22 season

One thing that excites us the most regarding the upcoming season? Not the LA Lakers or Brooklyn Nets super team. Not even a Christmas Day game between them. The most exciting thing for us in the 2021-22 NBA season would be to watch the rookie boys of 2020-21 turn to men in their sophomore year.

The potential shown by these youngsters far exceeded anyone's expectations. They were brilliant in their style of play, their will to fight and their contribution to their team and the league.

That being said, a sophomore player making it to an NBA All-Stars game is not at all common. 60 players were drafted into the league in the 2020 draft class. It'll be special even if a single one of them can make it to either the West or East team. As a follow up to our thoughts, we list the five players with the highest chance, as of now, of making it to the much anticipated showcase game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Jae'Sean Tate - Houston Rockets

Jae'Sean Tate (left) defends Stephen Curry (right)

What Jae'Sean Tate lacks in shooting from downtown, he makes up for with his slashing. The youngster averaged 50 percent of field goals scored in his rookie season. A percentage that is worth a praise. He is capable of making runs from baseline to baseline and finishing with spectacular dunks.

In his 70 games, the Houston Rockets youngster played about 29.2 minutes per game. Tate is also a brilliant rebounder, making him both an offensive and defensive threat. As an NBA rookie, he averaged 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 turnovers per game. He will definitely be one of the best sophomore players in the due season and if he can improve his scoring and rebounding averages along with his arc shooting, he just might make it to the All-Stars game.

#4 Saddiq Bey - Detroit Pistons

Saddiq Bey who was a rookie last year has played the most games for Detroit among players still on the roster. Yes a 2nd year player is currently the longest active tenured Detroit Piston pic.twitter.com/2JviP8WRKE — Noah Terranova (@TerranovaNoah) September 3, 2021

Another high-flying slasher, Saddiq Bey, is one of the two exceptional Detroit Pistons rookies. The second one being Isaiah Stewart. Unlike Tate, however, Bey is not only a phenomenal slasher but also a considerable threat from the three-point line.

He maintained a 38 percent 3P success rate in the 2020-21 NBA season. Also a scorer of great potential, the sophomore born in Charlotte averaged 12.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

