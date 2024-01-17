5 stars Golden State Warriors could swap for Draymond Green amid trade rumors

The Golden State Warriors are struggling with many issues this season. Some would blame Klay Thompson's difficulties, while others have pointed out that the stars are aging and can't keep up with other teams anymore.

Golden State (18-22) is reportedly looking ready to trade away a few key players. Trade talks involving Andrew Wiggins and Thompson have surfaced, and now Draymond Green's name has been included. Green hasn't done much for the team this season, which is why he could be moved.

How has Draymond Green played for the Golden State Warriors this season?

Green hasn't been effective this season for the Golden State Warriors. He's been suspended twice, and both were punishments for his reckless actions on the court. He recently returned to the court after his 12-game suspension for hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the head last month. Overall, he missed 16 games, including his suspension. He was suspended for five games in November.

This season, Green has only played 16 games. The defensive forward is averaging 9.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 49.1%. In his first game back, against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, the four-time champion had seven points, seven rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Here are five stars the Golden State Warriors can seek to trade for once they decide to move Green.

#5, Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma

This season has been a blast for Kyle Kuzma. He's averaging career bests of 22.4 ppg and 4.2 apg along with 6.3 rpg for the Washington Wizards (7-32). Although his numbers aren't translating into wins, many believe that a good supporting cast could make many notice what he's been doing.

With Kuzma, the Warriors will have another option on the offensive end who can generate points for himself. Kuzma has matured into a capable shot-creator this season, making him a threat against most forwards.

#4, Buddy Hield

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors

Buddy Hield is still one of the most valuable players the Warriors can pursue in exchange for Green. Although their defense would suffer tremendously, Hield can provide a ton on the offensive end. He's a sharpshooter who can fit well in their offense and remove the pressure from Steph Curry and Thompson.

Green's addition to the Indiana Pacers would be interesting as they could improve their defense. The Pacers have one of the league's worst defensive teams, and the veteran savviness of the Warriors forward could help them improve on that end of the floor.

#3, Jarrett Allen

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

What the Warriors need is size, and Jarrett Allen can provide just that. He's also one of the NBA's best shot blockers, which could improve the team's interior defense. Offensively, he won't offer much, but that won't be a problem since Green isn't a threat on the offensive end.

Trading Green for Allen and Sam Merrill could be enough for the Cleveland Cavaliers to agree. This way, Evan Mobley can be the Cavs' starting center and have more exposure as the main man in the middle.

#2, Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

The Chicago Bulls are ready to move on from Zach LaVine, and the Golden State Warriors could snatch him from the trade block by giving up Green. LaVine's numbers have gone down this season, but he's still a capable star who can create his shots when needed.

LaVine is a two-time All-Star and has established himself as one of the best wing players. The only issue in trading for the Bulls' star is his massive contract. The 6-foot-5 star is earning $40 million this season alone, making it difficult to find a willing team to trade for him.

#1, Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam

Out of all the potential trade talks involving Green, many have favored a potential trade for Pascal Siakam. Both players have similar play styles and can affect the defensive end positively. Many believe that Siakam will thrive being the third option for the Warriors as he'll likely take on the role of the player doing most of the dirty work.

The Toronto Raptors seem to be ready to move on from Siakam and focus on building around Scottie Barnes. Trading for him now would be beneficial for both sides as Green can mentor Barnes, while the Raptors forward could help the Warriors get back to their competitive form.

