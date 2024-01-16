The New York Knicks have maintained their playoff status heading into the end of the first half of the regular season. Still, they are in search of ways to bolster their roster ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline after trading for OG Anunoby in late December.

The Knicks want to add another top player next to Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, aiming for a deep playoff run. New York (23-17) is tied with the Indiana Pacers for sixth in the East, trailing the fourth-place Cleveland Cavaliers (23-15) and the fifth-place Miami Heat (24-16) by one game.

According to reports, New York plans to include Quentin Grimes in a trade package in search of a player who will elevate its roster. Grimes is no longer a starter and he averages just 19.8 minutes per game. Last year, his average playing time was 29.9 minutes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

5 stars Knicks could swap for Quentin Grimes to boost Jalen Brunson & Julius Randle duo

#5, Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma, a former NBA champion with the LA Lakers, could part ways with the Washington Wizards and join a contender. It will not need a lucrative package to agree to a deal with the Wizards, and including Quentin Grimes in this package will certainly make things easier for New York.

#4, Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins

The Golden State Warriors could move on from Andrew Wiggins, and the asking price might not be too high for the Knicks. Even though it would need more assets than just Quentin Grimes, trading for Wiggins would be a feasible option for New York.

#3, Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam, who is on an expiring contract, has attracted significant interest from teams heading into the trade deadline. Thus, it would make sense for the franchise to pursue him, even though they will need to wait until the summer to reach a new deal with him, as he is inclined to test free agency.

#2, Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray is another star who will be on the move at the trade deadline. It's still unclear what the asking price of the Atlanta Hawks will be, but the Knicks have the assets to create a lucrative package. He could be the perfect fit next to Brunson and Randle.

Dejounte Murray has attracted interest from his former team, the San Antonio Spurs, and could reunite with coach Gregg Popovich.

#1, Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine is the megastar that the New York Knicks should pursue to become a legitimate title contender. New York will need to put together a very lucrative package for the All-Star guard, who is under a max contract with the Chicago Bulls.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!