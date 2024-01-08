Chicago Bulls Injury Report (Jan. 8): Latest update on Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso's availability

The Chicago Bulls will visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, January 8. Heading into the game, Zach LaVine is listed as probable on the injury report after making his return from injury in the team's win over the Hornets on January 5. He had missed the previous 17 games due to injury.

Due to injuries, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are questionable heading into the game. Torrey Craig is out, and Nikola Vucevic is also listed as probable. With so many game-time decisions, Chicago's coaching staff has likely been busy drawing up potential rotation ideas, including new-look starting lineups.

Still, the Bulls have been dealing with injury issues throughout the season, including Lonzo Ball, who continues to be absent due to his long-standing knee issues. As such, having so many names on their injury report isn't new for the coaching staff and will mean that Billy Donovan is confident of finding ways to produce a winning rotation.

It also helps that the Charlotte Hornets are dealing with a significant number of injury issues themselves. LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Frank Ntilikina, P.J. Washington, and Mark Williams are all expected to miss the game against Chicago due to injury.

Those injuries leave rookie Brandon Miller as the most likely featured offensive talent, which is great for his development but tough on the Hornets' chance of success.

Zach LaVine's return from injury creates questions for the Bulls

Since Zach LaVine has been out of the Chicago Bulls roster, they have won 10 of their 17 games. The turnaround in production and performance has been notable. Now that LaVine is healthy and back in the rotation, it will be interesting to see whether the Bulls can continue to perform at their recent level or whether their production begins to slide again.

It's not that LaVine is a negative on-court asset for the Bulls. However, the non-stop rumors surrounding his immediate future with the franchise can clearly become a distraction for both him and his teammates. He has widely been tipped to be traded before the February 8 trade deadline. However, that trade is currently looking unlikely due to a lack of interested suitors.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who was speaking on a recent appearance of "NBA Countdown," there is currently no market for LaVine's services around the league.

“There is no market for Zach LaVine right now,” Wojnarowski said. “They may in the end just have to be glad that they can find a team that will take on his contract.”

LaVine is in the second year of his five-year, $215.1 million deal. That contract is likely a significant part of the Bulls' inability to create trade interest on the market. Regardless of whether LaVine remains with the team or not, having those rumors disappear after February 8 will likely help the team remain competitive, regardless of whether he stays or moves on.

It will also be interesting to see whether Coby White retains a place in the starting lineup. He has thrived in LaVine's absence and is having the best season of his career thus far. White is averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists on 44.4% shooting and 39.6% from 3-point range.

The Bulls have a lot of questions that need answering regarding LaVine. However, the best way to answer those questions is with him back on the court, which is why the coaching staff will welcome his return from injury.