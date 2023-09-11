5 stars who could win Most Improved Player award in the NBA

In professional basketball, few honors are as cherished as the NBA Most Improved Player award.

This prestigious accolade is bestowed annually on the player who has exhibited the most substantial improvement in their performance from one season to the next. It celebrates not just talent but also the dedication, hard work and relentless commitment players showcase in their craft.

Over time, this esteemed accolade has recognized remarkable narratives of improvement.

A good example is Jimmy Butler, who underwent a significant evolution from his initial selection as the 30th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft to ascending to All-Star status. His exceptional contributions proved instrumental in driving the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals twice in the last four years.

As we approach the 2023-24 season, basketball fans are eager to witness which player has put in the work over the summer and waiting to burst through the scenes. Here are a few stars we think could win the Most Improved Player award at the end of the season.

Paolo Banchero and four other NBA stars who could win the Most Improved Player award

Here are the five players:

1) Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges

Since getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets from the Phoenix Suns, Mikal Bridges found himself playing a bigger role for his team. Back when he was still suiting up for Phoenix, Bridges was a solid role player who provided huge buckets for his team whenever called for.

Now playing for Brooklyn, Bridges is suddenly the star of the show. Without a certified star on the team, Mikal stepped up and transformed into the team's main attraction.

Considering his current role, he's the favorite to win the NBA Most Improved Player award this coming season.

2) Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves

After going undrafted a couple of seasons ago, nobody expected Austin Reaves to become the popular player he is today for the LA Lakers.

During his rookie season, he only played limited minutes but Reaves showed a lot of maturity on the court for someone who had little professional experience. His potential is what helped him secure his spot on the rebuilding Lakers roster.

Come the 2022-23 season, Reaves unexpectedly stepped up his game and became one of LA's most essential bench players on the team. AR even became a playoff hero for the Lakers.

He and Rui Hachimura carried the team to victory against the Memphis Grizzlies. Given the rapid rate of Reaves' growt, it's more than likely that his game could elevate even further next season.

3) Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole

One of the most unexpected NBA trades in recent memory happened when the Golden State Warriors decided to let go of Jordan Poole.

That had fans in shock considering how the Warriors had awarded Poole with a fat paycheck when they extended his contract. However, given how the young guard underperformed last season, it's no wonder the team suddenly decided otherwise.

Now about to play for the Washington Wizards, Poole has an opportunity for himself to prove to everyone that the Warriors were wrong to let him go. With that in mind, it's likely that the coaching staff will allow him to become the team's primary ball handler, which could translate into dazzling plays from JP.

4) Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero, last year's first overall pick in the NBA Draft and the 2023 Rookie of the Year, is already a potential candidate to win the Most Improved Player award.

While there are no doubts that Bacnhero is on the right path to becoming one of the league's brightest stars, he has already gained significant experiences that can help him achieve his goals faster.

Banchero is the youngest player to suit up for this year's Team USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Given the journey he has gone through in Manila facing various basketball players from different countries, there could be a significant improvement in his game the next season.

5) Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey has played with the Philadelphia 76ers for three years now, but it wasn't until his third season that fans witnessed his true potential on the court.

In the Sixers' roster, Maxey is among the best players and is also on the verge of becoming an All-Star. Maxey's game is already on par with many stars in the league.

The only thing lacking in his arsenal is consistency. If Tyrese can become more consistent, getting named an All-Star next season would no longer seem like a long shot. Playing in the All-Star game could also make him a worthy candidate for winning the NBA Most Improved Player award.