5 statistically worst 3-point shooters to score at least 20,000 points in NBA including DeMar DeRozan

The 3-point shot has revolutionized the NBA, bringing in a new wave of talented players who are lethal scorers from long distance. Even with this trend, there are a few players who have left a lasting impact in the scoring department despite struggling to be consistent from the outside.

The players on this list have taken advantage of what they're capable of doing. Also, this list won't include big men, who are primarily focused on scoring inside the paint. This list will feature perimeter players who have left a lasting impact and have over 1,000 attempts from deep.

Also read: Which NBA games will stream on Max? Looking at Warner Bros. announcing broadcast of matches on cable TV

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When was the 3-point line introduced in the NBA?

Three-point shots have been a great source of points over the past few years in the NBA. Steph Curry's influence definitely played a huge role, and it's the reason why it's a preferred shot by many these days.

The 3-point shot was introduced in the 1979-80 season after a one-year trial. Chris Ford of the Boston Celtics was the first player to make a shot from 3-point distance. Since then, players have used it to their advantage and added the weapon to their arsenal.

Here are the five players with the worst 3-point efficiency to score at least 20,000 points.

#5, Allen Iverson

Phliadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson

Mostly known for his lethal dribbling moves and acrobatic finishes, Allen Iverson wasn't a reliable shooter from long distance. In his career, he shot 31.3% from beyond the arc and even had a season where he shot 27.7%.

Still, that didn't stop him from scoring 24,368 points and leaving his mark in the NBA.

#4, Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Fans are aware that Russell Westbrook isn't a great shooter. His style of play revolves mostly attacking on the rim. Westbrook isn't done playing but already had 24,457 points under his belt.

Still, he did that while making only 30.5% of his threes.

#3, Dwyane Wade

Miami's Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade took advantage of his athleticism while he was at his peak and scored 23,165 points in his career. Wade wasn't exceptional in scoring from beyond the arc as he made 29.3% from long range.

The Miami Heat legend may not be the best option from deep, but he'll make them when it's needed.

#2, DeMar DeRozan

Known for his midrange shots, DeMar DeRozan has etched his name in the league's history books as one of the best players. Deebo has scored 21,685 points in his career.

Impressively, DeRozan has done this while only making 29.1% of his 3-pointers.

#1, Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley dominated in the 1990s.

NBA legend Charles Barkley was known for his athleticism and unique physique. Despite being hefty, he was agile and quick, which made him difficult to guard.

During his time in the league, he scored 23,757 points but shot poorly from deep. He only made 26.6% from behind the 3-point arc.

Also read: Are Portland Trail Blazers up for sale? Exploring Adam Silver's comment on future of team in NBA