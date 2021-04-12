5 superstars who could reach their first NBA Finals this season

The 2020-21 NBA season has thus far featured as many as eight teams with a legitimate shot to win the title, which includes the LA Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Teams have loaded up this season with the hope of dethroning the defending champion LA Lakers. At least one superstar in each of these contending teams has never reached the NBA Finals before.

Some of them have played for other franchises over the years, while others are still playing their trade for the team that drafted them. This season represents an opportunity for them to play in the league’s biggest stage for the first time in their careers.

Unfortunately for a few stars, their efforts may not be enough to carry their teams to the championship round.

The Portland Trail Blazers haven’t done enough to surround Damian Lillard with players that can help him compete for the title. The same can be said for Luka Doncic. Kristaps Porzingis is arguably in the same boat, as the Dallas Mavericks need a third star to be taken seriously.

Five superstars who could reach their first NBA Finals this season

Nevertheless, a few of the superstars are on their way to becoming first-time NBA finalists this season.

Note: The players in our list are ranked based on how long they have been in the league without an NBA Finals appearance.

#5 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid's Philadelphia 76ers are atop the Eastern Conference standings. Embiid has missed a few games this season but is having a career year, scoring 29.4 points on 51.8% shooting from the floor and registering 1.1 steals per outing.

Thanks to the arrival of coach Doc Rivers, the five-year veteran has an excellent opportunity to reach the first NBA Finals this year. He has never reached the conference finals in his career, though he came close to doing so in 2019.

If he plays in the NBA Finals this season, he will be joined by fellow superstar and teammate Ben Simmons, who has also has not reached the final round of the postseason.

#4 Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is in line for the MVP award with the 34-19 Denver Nuggets, who are fourth in the West and among the top championship contenders this season.

Nikola Jokic this season:



26.3 PPG

10.9 RPG

8.8 APG

57.0 FG%



Only Russ and Oscar have averaged 25/10/8 in a season. Jokic will be the first one to do it on 55% shooting. pic.twitter.com/vzQ8OABNGU — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 10, 2021

The 2020-21 campaign has easily been Jokic’s best to date (26.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists), as he is carrying the Nuggets to a potential appearance in the NBA Finals. The six-year veteran center has only been to the playoffs twice in his career; last season was his first in the conference finals.

Meanwhile, the trade deadline acquisitions of Aaron Gordon and JaVale McGee have bolstered a Denver Nuggets roster that was already stocked with talent. Jamal Murray (21.3 points) and Michael Porter Jr. (17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds) have provided Jokic with a stellar support cast that could compete for the title for a few seasons.

#3 Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Despite having the best regular-season record in the league in the past two seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks faltered in the playoffs on both occasions. Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't reached the Eastern Conference Finals, which has led to questions about the Bucks' title aspirations for this campaign.

Nevertheless, the seven-year forward has quietly putting together another MVP-caliber season with the 33-20 Bucks, who are third in the East. Though he has been sidelined for the past five games with a knee injury, the Greek Freak could be rejuvenated come the playoffs.

In a major coup in the off-season, the Bucks traded for Jrue Holiday, while they also added the likes of Bobby Portis, Jeff Teague and PJ Tucker to their roster. Along with Khris Middleton, Antetokounmpo now has a golden opportunity to play the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.

#2 Paul George

Paul George

One of the few superstars who haven't reached the NBA Finals, Paul George could make his debut appearance on the big stage this season.

George ended last year on a low note, scoring a measly ten points on 4-of-16 shooting in Game 7 of the 2020 Western Conference semi-finals. The Denver Nuggets routed the LA Clippers 104-89, for which the 11-year NBA veteran was partly culpable.

Intent on making up for last season’s debacle, George has put together one of his best all-around seasons as a pro. He is averaging 23 points, 6.2 rebounds, a career-high 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the 37-18 Clippers.

With Kawhi Leonard having a sensational season as well, the seven-time All-Star George and the Clippers look better equipped for a run to the title. If they can get past the other Los Angeles team in the postseason, George could play in his first NBA Finals after reaching the conference finals twice.

#1 Chris Paul

Chris Paul #3 looks on during a game versus the Raptors.

In his 16-year career, Chris Paul has accomplished almost everything a future Hall of Famer can possibly hope for but has never reached the NBA Finals.

In fact, he has only been to the conference finals once, doing so for the Houston Rockets in 2018. He nearly made it to the championship round then before a freak injury prevented him from playing Games 6 and 7 of that series.

In his first season with the Phoenix Suns, George is determined to reach the NBA Finals this time. The Suns have the arsenal in place for a championship run, with All-Star Devin Booker among George's most trusted companions, along with third-year man Deandre Ayton.

The 37-15 Phoenix Suns are second in the Western Conference, and if things go according to plan, Paul George could be making his first-ever trip to the NBA Finals this season.

