5 takeaways from San Antonio Spurs' 2025 NBA preseason as Victor Wembanyama and Co. look playoff ready

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs capped off their preseason schedule with a 133-104 win against the Indiana Pacers on Friday. The second victory against the Pacers in four days ended the Spurs’ exhibition slate with a clean 5-0 record. While they competed in non-bearing games, a few takeaways can be gleaned from how they performed.After failing to push for a play-in tournament spot last season, the Spurs look poised to do more than just. Wembanyama seems to have turned a page after a health scare that ended his 2024-25 campaign in mid-February.Wembanyama is the biggest reason many are bullish on the San Antonio Spurs’ 2025-26 season.5 impressions from the San Antonio Spurs’ perfect preseason behind Victor Wembanyama#5. Victor Wembanya looks readyVictor Wembanyama called his offseason training “violent.” After a blood clot in his right shoulder forced the San Antonio Spurs to shut him down by February, the Frenchman looks ready to dominate.Wemby has shown a few wrinkles to his game that could make him an even bigger problem for opponents. He now has a more deliberate game where he has taken advantage of reportedly 25 pounds of added muscle.The versatile center has also thrived when asked to function as the fulcrum of the offense. Wembanyama is ready, making the Spurs one of the most exciting teams to watch this season.#4. Stephon Castle has the makings of a true lead guardLast season, Stephon Castle often came off the bench while the veteran Chris Paul started for the San Antonio Spurs. The eventual Rookie of the Year winner also took a backseat when De’Aaron Fox arrived in February.Without Paul and Fox sidelined with an injury, Castle thrived as the lead playmaker in two preseason games. He tallied 14 points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals on Monday against the Indiana Pacers. In the rematch with the Pacers on Friday, he delivered 16 points, nine assists, two rebounds and two steals.More importantly, Stephon Castle showed undeniable chemistry with Victor Wembanyama. Castle thrived while dictating the flow of the offense and the tempo of the games he played in.#3. Castle and Harper fit well togetherQuestions about how Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper, two inconsistent shooters, would fit around Victor Wembanyama dominated the Spurs’ preseason concerns. In the stretches where they played together, they were a good fit.Harper mostly played off the ball while Castle ran the show. While shooting could turn out to be a big issue, they at least showed that they would be a pain on defense.The Castle and Harper combo gave the Spurs size, athleticism and defensive versatility. Victor Wembanyama’s life will be much easier if one or both become reliable shooters.#2. Julian Champagnie could push for minutesJulian Champagnie was easily the San Antonio Spurs' best shooter in the preseason. The former undrafted player turned heads with his floor spacing game that helped open the game for Victor Wembanyama. Champagnie went 19-for-30 in 3-pointers in five preseason games.The Spurs often use him as an undersized power forward, but coach Mitch Johnson has other options for him if he continues to sizzle.#1. Victor Wembanyama is playing like a top 10 playerCarmelo Anthony predicted Victor Wembanyama to become the MVP this season. Even if that does not happen, his preseason display suggests he should at least be a top 10 player.Wemby stands out with his uniqueness. Nobody arguably has more impact than him on both ends of the floor. By himself, he makes the San Antonio Spurs an elite defensive team. Opponents continue to hesitate driving to the paint when he’s around.Wembanyama is still prone to errors, but everything else points to a season where he enters MVP conversations.