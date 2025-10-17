  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Victor Wembanyama
  "I predict he's MVP this year" - Carmelo Anthony ramps up Victor Wembanyama hype with stunning projection

“I predict he’s MVP this year” - Carmelo Anthony ramps up Victor Wembanyama hype with stunning projection

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 17, 2025 07:59 GMT
Carmelo Anthony predicts an MVP campaign for San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.
Carmelo Anthony predicts an MVP campaign for San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama. [photo: @spurs/IG, @carmeloanthony/IG]

Most NBA analysts ranked Victor Wembanyama in the top 10 best players heading into the 2025-26 season. ESPN pushed him to the top 5, leapfrogging past legends Kevin Durant (No. 9), LeBron James (No.8) and Steph Curry (No.7). Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony has an even loftier projection for the 7-foot-5 center than the said list did.

On the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast on Thursday, the New York Knicks legend said (:34 mark):

“I predict he’s MVP this year.”

youtube-cover
Carmelo Anthony heard the resounding “Wow” from his co-hosts before proceeding:

“I said that because he have the opportunity to lead every statistical category in the game. Every category that there is, he can lead this season. …. There’s a reason why they call him the Alien.”

Last season, Victor Wembanyama averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game. Wemby has never been in any MVP conversation in his two years in the NBA. The upcoming season could be different following an offseason working out with Hakeem Olajuwon and Kevin Garnett.

Carmelo Anthony might be spot on when he said that Wembanyama could put up “videogame numbers.” Basketball Reference projected the Frenchman to average 26.2 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 4.3 apg, 4.1 bpg and 1.4 spg. If he comes close to those numbers, he might not win the MVP award, but he will be a legitimate contender.

Carmelo Anthony declares NBA has not seen anything like Victor Wembanyama

Carmelo Anthony has been a fan of the NBA since he was a kid. Following a 19-year career in the pros, Melo continues to monitor the game. He also joined NBC to become an in-game analyst starting the 2025-26 season.

Despite his familiarity with the game, Anthony insisted:

“We’ve never seen Wemby. We’ve never seen no s**t like Wemby. Wemby can lead every category there is, and that’s statistically MVP.”

Victor Wembanyama is arguably the most eye-catching player in the NBA. Although 7-foot-5, he has the mobility and grace of a guard. Hakeem Olajuwon did not want to train Wemby as a big man to maximize his guard skills.

After reportedly adding 25 pounds, Wembanyama has also shown a more compact inside game. He ragdolled teammate Luke Kornet in a preseason game and did the same to Indiana Pacers center Isaiah Jackson on Monday.

Carmelo Anthony sees a once-in-a-generation talent who could pull off a stunner by winning this season’s NBA MVP award.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

