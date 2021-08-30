5 tallest NBA players heading into the 2021-22 season

Height has always been a key factor in the game of basketball, with NBA players of impressive stature dominating the league over the years.

Vertical length is an attribute usually associated with frontcourt players, but it also defines the way how modern-day guards play. Players like Yao Ming and Manute Bol had absurd heights, but they combined their size and skill to go down in the NBA history books as legendary players.

There are also tall players in the current generation who could emulate the aforementioned duo's exploits in the game. On that note, here's a take a look at the five tallest players in the NBA at the moment:

#5 Bol Bol - 7' 2"

2019 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

NBA legend Manute Bol's son Bol Bol was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in the 2019 draft. Bol Bol has played for the Denver Nuggets for two seasons, averaging two points per game on 43% shooting from the field.

Despite being over seven feet tall, Bol Bol is adept in handling the ball and progressing the ball up the court. However, his rebounding is weak for his size, and the power forward needs to improve his strength to execute his role better on the court.

#4 Moses Brown - 7' 2"

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics

Drafted by the OKC Thunder in the 2019 NBA draft, young center Moses Brown will play for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2021-22 season. Brown played 43 games for a young OKC Thunder team last season, tallying eight points and as many rebounds per game.

Nico Harrison, Sterling Brown, Moses Brown, Reggie Bullock, Tim Hardaway Jr. & Jason Kidd pic.twitter.com/FVIbTF4Um8 — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) August 27, 2021

Moses Brown possesses strong potential to become a productive role player due to his height, someone who can rebound well and make his presence felt on the defensive end. Only 21 now, his best years are quite likely ahead of him.

Note - Free-agent center Luke Kornet is also listed at 7' 2'', same as Bol Bol and Moses Brown.

