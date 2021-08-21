5 tallest teams in the NBA right now 

The NBA has evolved a lot in recent years. Having tall players is always an advantage, but teams continue to explore the game by relying more on relatively shorter players to adapt to the fast-paced and perimeter-oriented style of play.

The average height of players in the NBA has been on a decline in the last few years due to this. It doesn't always work, however, as players with size on their side continue to have a natural advantage, which helps them massively in playoff games towards the end of the season when the game tends to get more physical.

The LA Lakers can be a great example of that. The 2020 champions bolstered one of the tallest starting lineups in the NBA during their championship-winning season. It gave the team an advantage against all kinds of opponents and made them one of the most lethal defensive teams as well.

After Anthony Davis enters Austin's IG live, Rivers describes how impossible it was to keep up with the Lakers size. pic.twitter.com/Qdf3BnAgMl — Space City Scoop (@SpaceCity_Scoop) October 4, 2020

The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks also benefitted from having a tall lineup in the postseason last campaign. They were much bigger than their finals opponents, the Phoenix Suns, which proved to be a major reason behind them emerging as the winners of that series.

Another look at Giannis' rebound & SLAM to hype up the @Bucks crowd inside & outside the building! #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/etpRrNk8RG — NBA (@NBA) June 18, 2021

There are very few rosters in the NBA right now that have a decent lineup when it comes to having tall players in their ranks. On that note, let's take a look at the five tallest rosters in the NBA based on average roster height.

#5 Sacramento Kings - Average roster height: 200.9 cm

Sacramento Kings celebrate a basket during a game,

The Sacramento Kings are tied for fifth on the tallest roster in the NBA, heading into the 2021-22 season. There are multiple big-men in their ranks, which is a major reason behind that. The Kings have 11 players who are 6'7" or more. Damian Jones, Alex Len and rookie Neemia Queta are all 7'0".

It seems like a good thing for the Kings as they were ranked the worst defensive-rated team in the 2020-21 NBA season. Some more physicality would certainly see them outwork a lot of teams that rely on smaller lineups.

Their guards are relatively very short, roughly in the range of 6'2' to 6'5", so having at least three frontcourt players above 6'7" gives them a speed and size advantage on both ends of the floor.

#4 San Antonio Spurs - Average roster height: 200.9 cm

Jakob Poeltl #25, is the tallest player on the San Antonio Spurs roster.

The San Antonio Spurs managed to win 2 NBA titles with their "twin-towers" - Tim Duncan and David Robinson leading the way for them. Greg Popovich is no stranger to using tall lineups efficiently. They once again have a roster with some great size and will be hoping they can get back to being a powerhouse again.

The Spurs' second shortest player, Derrick White, is 6'4". They have 14 players 6'5" and above, which makes them one of the tallest rosters in the NBA right now.

Newest recruit Zach Collins and center Jakob Poeltl, who stand at 7'0" feet tall, are the tallest players in the squad.

