5 teammates LeBron James has played with at both Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers

LA Lakers forward LeBron James will be playing with several new teammates next season, an experience he’s familiar with during his time with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers. Heading into his 19th season in the NBA, the 36-year-old has seen teammates come and go during his stellar career.

LeBron James with the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James has played alongside many players who joined him in his quest to win a championship during the previous decade. One of the best leaders the game has seen, the four-time MVP featured in eight straight Finals between 2011 and 2018.

Interestingly, James has taken the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals on four occasions apiece. The Heat reached the Finals between 2011 and 2014, and the Cavaliers made it to the last round of the postseason four times as well.

With so many teammates who joined him in his earlier years, there are five who tagged along for the ride of a lifetime. Here's a look at them:

#5 Chris Andersen

Chris Andersen (#11) fights for position against Carlos Boozer (#5).

Chris Andersen was arguably the most colorful teammate that LeBron James has ever played due to the number of tattoos the former has on his body. Andersen is an athletic and high-energy player who came off the bench for the Miami Heat during James’ last two seasons there.

LeBron James and Andersen won a championship together during the Miami Heat’s 2013 title run.

During his two-year stint playing with James in Miami, Andersen provided hustle and energy, especially in defense, averaging six points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in just 17.7 minutes per game.

Birdman rejoined LeBron James at the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2016-17 season, but played a mere 12 games before suffering a season-ending injury in December.

#4 Mike Miller

Mike Miller (#13) reacts after making a 3-pointer.

One of the purest shooters LeBron James has ever played with, Mike Miller is a deadly three-point marksman who played five straight seasons with the four-time Finals MVP. During that five-year stretch, Miller averaged just 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds, but shot 41.6% from the 3-point range.

The former Sixth Man of the Year was renowned for making crucial baskets during the Miami Heat’s championship runs. In the 2012 NBA Finals, Miller drained seven of eight 3-pointers in Game 5 as the Heat routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-106 to help LeBron James win his first NBA championship.

Never forget when Mike Miller hit three with just one shoe on😂 pic.twitter.com/fiGzsCIEQi — 𝙅𝙖𝙠𝙚 ♛ (@PhillyWRLD) June 7, 2020

A year later, during Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, a shoeless Miller received a pass from LeBron James and calmly drained a crucial 3-pointer to bring the Miami Heat to within four points of a win. The Heat won the game and, eventually, the series in seven games.

In the 2014-15 NBA offseason, Miller joined LeBron James on his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers. But he was a shadow of his old self, and was mostly just a decoy to open up the lane for the Cavs’ interior offense.

