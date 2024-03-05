5 teams with best offensive rating ahead of 2024 NBA Playoffs ft. Boston Celtics & more

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are finally in sight as teams prepare to make a last push to get their chemistry going before the postseason. While the saying that “defense wins the game” becomes clearer in the playoffs, it is the offense that speaks volumes about the team’s chemistry.

In the NBA, the Offensive rating of the team is calculated by counting the points scored per 100 possessions. Ahead of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, let’s have a look at the top five teams with the best offensive ratings in the NBA.

5 teams with best offensive rating ahead of 2024 NBA Playoffs

#5 LA Clippers - 118.9

LA Clippers are ranked 5th in Offensive Ratings

The LA Clippers have a two-time NBA finals MVP and two different regular season MVPs on their roster. With that kind of lethal offense, the Clippers being ranked fifth is not a big deal. James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can drop 30 points on any given night.

After the Clippers traded for James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers, after initial struggles, the team has been nothing short of phenomenal. They have two of the all-time passers in Harden and Russell Westbrook and two of the all-time scorers in George and Leonard.

Though the Clippers are not considered the title favorites, they are certainly considered to be the most dangerous team in the league. They have a legitimate chance to make a big run in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

#4 Milwaukee Bucks - 119.1

Milwaukee Bucks are ranked 4th in offensive ratings

When the Milwaukee Bucks traded for Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers, overnight, they became the favorite to win the title. However, since then the Bucks have had one of the worst defenses in the league.

However, in terms of offense, the Bucks have been fairly good this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is leading the team with 30.8 points per game. Lillard is averaging 24.2 ppg, however, shooting at a low percentage. The Bucks also have Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez who can score over 10 points on any night.

If the chemistry between the players works in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, it is highly likely that the Bucks would end up winning another title.

#3 OKC Thunder - 119.3

OKC Thunder are ranked 3rd in offensive ratings

The OKC Thunder have come out as one of the best teams in the league. Coach Mark Daigneault has done an excellent job in sharing the young core’s energy on both ends of the floor. The Thunder is ranked third in the offensive ratings and fourth in the defensive ratings.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading the OKC’s offense this season. He is ranked 2nd in the points scored per game and one of the leaders in the MVP race in the 2023-24 season.

Rookie Chet Holmgren is one of the block leaders this season. He is ranked fourth in BPG with 2.6 blocks and third in the total blocks this season. With him on the roster, the Thunder have a high chance to go deeper in 2024 NBA Playoffs.

#2 Indiana Pacers - 120.1

Indiana Pacers are ranked 2nd in offensive ratings

The Indiana Pacers were the top offensive team in the league for a very long time this season. Currently, they are ranked in the No. 2 position ahead of teams like the Thunder and Clippers. One of the reasons for the Pacers’ elite offensive game is Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton is leading the league in assists per game and total assists. Haliburton is an excellent floor general. Despite having a decent team around him, Haliburton has somehow elevated each one of them into a good offensive asset.

The Pacers lead in almost every assists category. They have also added Pascal Siakam in the trade to make a push as the season is going forward. Currently, they are ranked 8th in the Eastern Conference, with high hopes of making it to the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

#1 Boston Celtics - 121.7

Boston Celtics are ranked No. 1 in offensive ratings

Currently, the way the Boston Celtics team is playing, they seem to be unbeatable. The Celtics are the most balanced team in the league right now. They are ranked No.1 in the offensive ratings and No. 2 in the defensive ratings. At this point, it seems unfair how dominant the Celtics have been in the regular season.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, the Celtics' top three offensive stars are averaging over 20 points a game. Jayson Tatum is one of the leading candidates in the MVP race this season.

If the Celtics continue to play at this level, they have a legitimate and the highest chance to win the 2024 NBA Playoffs and win the title this year.