5 teams that can create cap space to sign LeBron James and draft Bronny James

The 2023-24 season isn't over yet, as the postseason is yet to begin, but LeBron James' possible free agency is already the talk of the town. His future with the LA Lakers is still unknown, and with Bronny James declaring for the NBA draft, the discussion around LeBron moving yet again just became hotter.

LeBron's desire to play with his son in the NBA is no secret. As such, whichever team drafts Bronny is also likely to sign the four-time MVP. However, with Bronny's draft projection and the price tag attached to LeBron, placing the two in one roster isn't a straightforward affair.

Here are a few teams who could create the necessary cap space and take a flier on Bronny James this coming summer.

5 teams that can sign LeBron James and draft Bronny in the 2024 offseason

#1 LA Lakers

LeBron James could remain in LA

Let's get the most obvious team out of the way first. The LA Lakers have a second-round pick from the LA Clippers for the 2024 offseason. They also have a few assets they can flip for late picks, giving them the chance to draft Bronny.

LeBron's contract also has a player option for the 2024-25 season worth over $50 million. This will allow him to remain in LA for another go-around while also playing with his son.

#2 San Antonio Spurs

LeBron and Victor Wembanyama

LeBron James and coach Gregg Popovich have a lot of respect for each other developed from their battles throughout the years. The two have showered each other with praise but have never been a part of the same team in the NBA.

That could all change this summer, considering that the Spurs are among the teams with cap room and could create more. Coach Pop and his staff are also known for developing talent, which benefits Bronny in his quest to become an NBA star.

#3 OKC Thunder

LeBron can accelerate OKC's timeline

The OKC Thunder are one piece away from being a true contender. With Gordon Hayward's contract expiring this summer, they can create plenty of cap room to sign another significant contributor.

If the Thunder want more money to sign LeBron James with, they can also trade away assets not named Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams or Luguentz Dort.

Additionally, they have plenty of future picks that they can flip for a second-round pick this offseason to acquire Bronny James.

#4 Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers can risk a "win-now" approach by clearing room for LeBron

Outside of Tyrese Maxey, who is a restricted free agent, and Joel Embiid and Paul Reed, who are under contract for a few more years, most of the guys on the Philadelphia 76ers roster hit free agency this summer.

This gives Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey plenty of room to shape the roster around Embiid and Maxey however he sees fit, including making a win-now move by adding LeBron James. They also have one second-round pick in the upcoming draft to take Bronny with.

#5 Golden State Warriors

LeBron and Steph could finally team up

The Warriors tried to pair LeBron James with Steph Curry at the trade deadline. While that didn't work out, they have another chance to bring the two ex-rivals together this summer.

Several things need to happen for the Warriors to afford LeBron. First, Klay Thompson will have to resign for significantly less than what he's making now. Next, Chris Paul will need to be moved from the roster before June 28, which is when his non-guaranteed $30 million becomes guaranteed. Lastly, they'll likely have to flip Andrew Wiggins for cheaper assets.

The Warriors don't have their own second-round pick in the upcoming draft, which they'll need to remedy by trading assets. Doing so ensures they can pick up Bronny James from the player pool.

