5 teams that desperately need to be active on NBA trade deadline

The NBA trade window has already seen one major trade. It might not have been on the same level as James Harden heading to the LA Clippers or Bradley Beal's trade to the Phoenix Suns, but the Toronto Raptors-New York Knicks trade just set the tone for what could be an active deadline race in the days to come.

Some of the better teams in the league who entered the season as bonafide contenders need help, and there are teams that have the necessary pieces to help the potential playoff-makers.

Ahead of the NBA deadline date (Feb. 8), here are some of the franchises that will need to hit the pedal and make moves (both big and small) to keep their unit in contention.

Five teams that need to make active moves ahead of the NBA trade deadline

#5 Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors were the first team to pull the trigger ahead of the trade deadline.

They sent OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a 2024 second-round draft pick. Now they have forward Pascal Siakam to offer, and a trade is inevitable.

What makes it tough for the star is that he's on an expiring contract, and Toronto hasn't been keen in offering him a contract extension. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and the likes of the Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings are already looked at as potential buyers.

#4 Detroit Pistons

With their season all but done, the Detroit Pisons are likely sellers at this point. According to The Athletic, the team has Tobias Harris, John Collins and Collin Sexton as some of the names on their radar.

Killian Hayes, Joe Harris Marvin Bagley III, Monte Morris and future second-round picks are some of the assets they will have at their disposal. Given their woeful run this NBA season, a blowout trade could benefit the franchise.

#3 Chicago Bulls

Whether it's trading one of two of their superstars, the Chicago Bulls will have to press the button on some big trades ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are two names linked to multiple teams, but the Bulls could also offer to put the likes of Alex Caruso and Coby White in the market.

The team has young legs, and some of them have been crucial in their 15-21 run this season. A series of blockbuster trades could still see Chicago make the playoffs. But what is clear is that their big trio of LaVine, DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic aren't leading them to an NBA title.

#2 LA Lakers

The good news for Lakers is that they have LeBron James spearheading their offense.

The bad news is they only have LeBron James leading that front. Like last season, the need of the hour for LA is more shooters — mid-range and perimeter. The Lakers have talent to offer. While it's great to see them blood talent, they need to win now to make the best of prime version of James they have at the moment.

Whether it's dealing D'Angelo Russell or Rui Hachimura or some younger names, the Lakers must keep a major chunk of the roster without James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves on the table when it comes to trade talks.

Is there a Alex Caruso-LA reunion this NBA season? Only time will tell.

#1 Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry need help. Between Draymond Green's suspension, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins blowing hot and cold, and injury woes to other players, the Dubs could barely make the top-10.

They are 11th in the West and will want to pull major moves if they intend to win this season.

Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are assets. Chris Paul's expiring salary makes him an ideal trade candidate.

Whether they ink the dotted line for Siakam or LaVine, they will have to pull the trigger on trading some of their vital names if they want to maximize their chances of making a deeper run this season and win another NBA championship.