5 teams with easiest schedule after 2024 NBA All-Star break

The 2023-24 NBA season is set to resume on Thursday following the conclusion of the 2024 All-Star break. With less than 30 games remaining for each team, every game will be of increased importance. However, some teams will face tougher schedules over the stretch run of the season than others.

16 teams have a remaining strength of schedule of .500 or higher. That figure represents the combined winning percentage of all their rest-of-season opponents.

Meanwhile, five teams have a remaining strength of schedule below .470, presenting them with a prime opportunity to gain ground in the standings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On that note, below are the five teams with the easiest schedules post-All-Star break.

Teams with easiest strength of schedule post-2024 NBA All-Star break

#5. Memphis Grizzlies (.467)

Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II

The Memphis Grizzlies’ season has been derailed by injuries, as they have 10 players listed on their injury report at the All-Star break. That includes star point guard Ja Morant (shoulder) who remains out for the season. So, the team doesn’t have much to play for.

Nonetheless, the Grizzlies (20-36, 13th in the Western Conference) have the fifth-easiest remaining strength of schedule (.467 over 26 games). So, the team should have plenty of opportunities to develop its younger players such as GG Jackson II and Vince Williams Jr. against lesser competition.

#4. Miami Heat (.464)

Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat have the fourth-easiest remaining strength of schedule (.464 over 27 games) and unlike Memphis, they could sorely use it.

The Heat (30-25) have also dealt with numerous injuries this season. However, they are still tied for seventh in the Eastern Conference, with just three games separating them from the fourth-seeded New York Knicks (33-22).

So, assuming they stay relatively healthy, Jimmy Butler and Co. should have a prime chance to secure homecourt advantage for the 2024 playoffs.

#3. Boston Celtics (.463)

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics (43-12) sit atop the NBA during the All-Star break, with four games separating them from the West’s first-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (39-16). Nonetheless, they have the league’s third-easiest remaining strength of schedule (.463 over 27 games).

So, if the Celtics maintain their pace, they should have ample opportunities to manage their key players’ minutes. Keeping veterans such as Al Horford and Jrue Holiday, as well as oft-injured star center Kristaps Porzingis, healthy will be crucial to their playoff success.

#2. Brooklyn Nets (.460)

Brooklyn Nets star wing Mikal Bridges

The Brooklyn Nets are in a challenging spot at the All-Star break. They are situated outside of the play-in (21-33, 11th in the East) and don’t have a bona fide No. 1 scoring option.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn doesn’t own its 2024 first-round draft pick after trading it to the Houston Rockets in the 2021 James Harden trade. So, the franchise is left with no choice but to try and compete, as there is no benefit to tanking.

Fortunately for the Nets, they have the second-easiest remaining strength of schedule (.460 over 28 games). Additionally, Brooklyn announced on Monday that it fired coach Jacque Vaughn and promoted assistant Kevin Ollie to interim coach.

So, perhaps the Nets’ easy schedule and new leadership will be enough to help them secure a play-in/playoff spot.

#1. Orlando Magic (.435)

Orlando Magic star forward Paolo Banchero

Ranking first with the easiest strength of schedule post-All-Star break is the Orlando Magic (.435 over 27 games). Like Miami, they could benefit from their soft schedule, as they sit tied for seventh in the Eastern Conference (30-25).

The upstart squad, led by first-time All-Star forward Paolo Banchero, is looking to secure the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2020. So, the Magic should have a strong chance to do so if they take care of business against inferior opponents.

Also Read: How long is NBA All-Star break? Looking at list of events scheduled post 2024 ASG weekend