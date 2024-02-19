How long is NBA All-Star break? Looking at list of events scheduled post 2024 ASG weekend

Now that the NBA All-Star weekend has finally concluded, the league will be taking a brief break before resuming the regular season. This will be a good time for teams to rest their stars and plan how they are going to approach the grind of the upcoming playoff push.

Teams and its players will get to enjoy a three-day break after the NBA All-Star game which took place on Feb. 18. From Feb. 19 to 21, there aren't any scheduled regular season games.

There aren't any scheduled league-wide events during this brief break. This time will most likely be used by the players to take some time off and their activities could vary from person to person.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Once the action resumes on Feb. 22, fans will be treated to a slate of 12 games when 24 total teams take the court. Immediately on Feb. 23, the league boasts another full schedule with 10 total games.

March. 1 is the Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline. Only the players who are signed before this deadline will be eligible to participate in the postseason.

The regular season will come to an end on Apr. 14 and the Play-In Tournament will take place on Apr. 16 -19. The first game of the NBA Finals will then tip-off on Jun. 6 between the respective winners of the Eastern and Western Conference Finals.

Also read: 5 realistic ways to restore NBA All-Star Weekend's worth after another underwhelming display

How do the team standings look post-NBA All-Star break

Before the NBA All-Star weekend started, the Boston Celtics continued to look dominant, being the only team so far to win 40 games this season(43-12). They ended the first part of the season with a six-game win streak. The Cleveland Cavaliers hold the second spot in the East behind the Celtics but are six games behind (36-17).

Another team to look out for is the Milwaukee Bucks who entered the NBA All-Star break having lost seven of their last 10 games. They have entered a slump after replacing Adrian Griffin with Doc Rivers as their head coach but they have a chance to regain momentum once the action resumes.

On the other side of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference are the Miami Heat (30-25) who are one win away from tying the sixth-place Indiana Pacers (31-25). However, the Orlando Magic also have the same opportunity as they are currently tied with the Heat.

Meanwhile, in the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves are leading the pack with a 39-16 record. The race for the top spot in the West remains tight as the OKC Thunder (37-17), LA Clippers (36-17), and Denver Nuggets (36-19) are all within three games behind them.

Another team to look out for is the ninth-place LA Lakers (30-26) who entered the NBA All-Star break coming off a three-game win streak. The break comes at a perfect moment for them as it allows LeBron James to rest, having missed their last game against the Utah Jazz due to a left ankle injury.

Ahead of them, the Dallas Mavericks who are currently in seventh (32-23) are threatening to overtake the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns who were tied entering the All-Star break (33-22).

Here are the complete standings for each conference:

Eastern Conference:

Team Record #1 Boston Celtics 43-12 #2 Cleveland Cavaliers 36-17 #3 Milwaukee Bucks 35-21 #4 New York Knicks 33-22 #5 Philadelphia 76ers 32-22 #6 Indiana Pacers 31-25 #7 Miami Heat 30-25 #8 Orlando Magic 30-25 #9 Chicago Bulls 26-29 #10 Atlanta Hawks 24-31 #11 Brooklyn Nets 21-33 #12 Toronto Raptors 19-36 #13 Charlotte Hornets 13-41 #14 Washington Wizards 9-45 #15 Detroit Pistons 8-46

Western Conference:

Team Record #1 Minnesota Timberwolves 39-16 #2 OKC Thunder 37-17 #3 LA Clippers 36-17 #4 Denver Nuggets 36-19 #5 Phoenix Suns 33-22 #6 New Orleans Pelicans 33-22 #7 Dallas Mavericks 32-23 #8 Sacramento Kings 31-23 #9 LA Lakers 30-26 #10 Golden State Warriors 27-26 #11 Utah Jazz 26-30 #12 Houston Rockets 24-30 #13 Memphis Grizzlies 20-36 #14 Portland Trail Blazers 15-39 #15 San Antonio Spurs 11-44