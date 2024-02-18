LeBron James injury report: 20x All-Star to miss major playing time during 2024 NBA Eastern vs Western Conference game

One of the highlights of this year's NBA All-Star Game is 39-year-old LeBron James, who was named a starter and the captain of the Western Conference All-Stars. His 2024 NBA All-Star nod sets the record for most All-Star appearances in league history, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 19 selections.

While this is certainly a huge moment for LeBron, his status has been questionable all weekend. The oldest player in the league did not participate in the traditional All-Star practice, which has led to questions regarding his availability for the All-Star game.

LeBron James injury update: Will 3x All-Star game MVP play in the All-Star game?

The Western Conference All-Stars will battle their Eastern Conference counterparts, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Meanwhile, the West is being led by LeBron James.

However, according to Shane Young of Forbes Sports, he will not be available to play as much as the other All-Star starters as he has a minutes restriction due to an injury to his left ankle. He will likely start the game and play for a few minutes before being subbed out for the remainder of the game.

LeBron missed the Lakers' last game before the All-Star break against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 14, but his team overcame his absence for a 138-122 victory.

What happened to LeBron James

LeBron James was listed on the Lakers' injury report prior to the All-Star Weekend due to a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. He was listed as questionable prior to the game against Utah, which he missed, and he has been dealing with this persistent ankle issue since early January.

LeBron James continued to play despite his ankle injuries

Despite dealing with a nagging ankle injury, he has only missed four games in 2024. One was against the Jazz on Jan. 13, and another was against the LA Clippers on Jan. 23. The Lakers lost both these contests.

He and Anthony Davis also missed his team's first game of February against the Boston Celtics (Feb. 1). Still, his team pulled off an incredible upset victory over the number one team in the NBA thanks to Austin Reaves stepping up.

Against Utah, Anthony Davis (37 pts) and Rui Hachimura (36) combined for 73 points to lead the team in LeBron's absence.

The All-Star break comes at an opportune time for LeBron as he gets some much-needed rest before the vital playoff push for the second half of the NBA Season.

