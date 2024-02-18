What happened in 2023 NBA All Star Game? Team Giannis vs Team LeBron box Score, player stats & more

Team Giannis vs Team LeBron is happening again for the second consecutive season. After a high-scoring game last season, the All-Stars will be meeting again. The 2023 NBA All-Star season ended with Jayson Tatum winning the MVP award.

The 2023 All-Star Game received harsh criticism from the media and fans. Even Team LeBron coach Michael Malone remarked that it was the “worst basketball game” he had ever witnessed. However, this season, the league is taking the old approach, going for East vs. West, in the hope of making it more competitive.

Last season, Team Giannis won the game by 184–175, in one of the highest-scoring games in All-Star Game history.

Tatum led the way, scoring 55 points and breaking the previous record set by Anthony Davis (52). His Team Giannis teammate Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points.

For Team LeBron, Jaylen Brown scored a team-high 35 points on 16 of 27 shots from the field. Kyrie Irving and Joel Embiid were the second-highest scorers with 32 points each. Irving made 14 of 21 shots from the field, while Embiid made 14 of 19. LeBron finished with just 13 points while playing only a little over 14 minutes in the game.

Both teams tied at 46 points in the first quarter, but Team Giannis took a seven-point lead after halftime. The lead had increased to 17 points by the end of the third quarter. Despite a strong rally by Team LeBron, they could only narrow the margin to 9 points at the end of regulation.

Team Stat

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Team Giannis 46 53 59 26 184 Team LeBron 46 46 49 34 175

Team LeBron Stat Sheet

Player FGA FGM 3PA 3PM PTS L. James 6 11 1 5 13 J. Embiid 14 19 4 8 32 N. Jokic 2 4 0 1 4 L. Doncic 2 5 0 3 4 K. Irving 14 21 4 8 32 P. George 4 13 0 9 8 D. Fox 0 1 0 0 0 J. Randle 5 10 1 5 11 J. Brown 16 27 3 12 35 A. Edwards 6 8 0 2 12 T. Haliburton 7 9 4 6 18 J. Jackson Jr. 3 4 0 1 6

Team Giannis Stat Sheet

Player FGA FGM 3PA 3PM PTS J. Tatum 22 31 10 18 55 G. Antetokounmpo 1 1 0 0 2 L. Markkanen 6 13 1 6 13 D. Mitchell 15 25 8 17 40 J. Morant 3 4 0 0 6 B. Adebayo 2 2 0 0 4 D. DeRozan 4 6 0 0 8 D. Lillard 9 21 8 20 26 J. Holiday 1 3 1 3 3 P. Siakam 6 8 0 1 12 D. Sabonis 3 4 0 0 6 S. Gilgeous-Alexander 4 5 1 1 9

Team Giannis vs Team LeBron 2023 prize money

In the past few years, the All-Star teams have played for charity in addition to the money every player receives. Last season, Team LeBron raised money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah. Meanwhile, Team Giannis raised money for Raise the Future, an NGO that helps young people in foster care homes become adults.

Both Team LeBron and Team Giannis started with $150,000. The first three quarters raised another $100,000 apiece. The winner of the All-Star Game got another $150,000.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be held in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena. This is the third time that Indiana has hosted the All-Star Game since 1985.

LeBron James received the highest vote in the Western Conference and was named the captain of the West. Giannis Antetokounmpo received the highest vote in the league and was declared the captain of the East.

For the past six years, the All-Star Game has seen captains select their own teams before competing against one another. However, the league has returned to East vs. West this season. The last All-Star Game held in this style was in 2017, when it was hosted in New Orleans.