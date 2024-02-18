Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight in 2024 NBA All-Star Game? Latest on East Captain's status 

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is making his eighth straight NBA All-Star appearance in Indianapolis, Indiana, tonight and fourth as team captain.
He will look to lead the Eastern Conference team to victory to mark the return of the Midseason Classic to the traditional East versus West format.
Heading into the All-Star break, the "Greek Freak" posted steady all-around numbers of 25.2 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in his last five games.
In his most recent game on Thursday, the two-time league MVP had a double-double of 35 points and 12 assists. Unfortunately, they were upset by the Memphis Grizzlies, 113-110 on the road.
For the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been solid with 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks in 35 minutes in 54 games for the third-running Bucks (35-21) in the East.
Latest on the availability of Giannis Antetokounmpo for All-Star Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo, by all indications, is set to play in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indiana, as he's not listed on the injury report.
He will lead the East starters, which includes teammate Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Tyrese Haliburton of the ASG hosts Indiana Pacers and Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat.
Adebayo replaced the injured Joel Embiid (knee) of the Philadelphia 76ers as a starter.
They will be going up against the West squad, captained by LeBron James of the LA Lakers and bannered by fellow starters Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder and Nikola Jokic of the defending champions Denver Nuggets.
Judging from how he has performed in seven previous All-Star appearances, averaging 25.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and three assists, there's every reason to believe that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be at the forefront of the attack and on top of his game.
2024 NBA All-Star Game rosters
Eastern Conference
Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain/Bucks) Eighth selection
Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) Second selection
Damian Lillard (Bucks) Eighth selection
Jayson Tatum (Celtics) Fifth selection
Joel Embiid (Sixers/injured) Seventh selection
Bam Adebayo (Heat) Third selection
Paolo Banchero (Magic) First selection
Scottie Barnes (Raptors/injury replacement) First selection
Jaylen Brown (Celtics) Third selection
Jalen Brunson (Knicks) First selection
Julius Randle (Knicks/injured) Third selection
Tyrese Maxey (Sixers) First selection
Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers) Fifth selection
Trae Young (Hawks/injury replacement) Third selection
Coach: Doc Rivers (Bucks)
Western Conference
LeBron James (Captain/LA Lakers) 20th selection
Luka Doncic (Mavericks) Fifth selection
Shai Gilgeous Alexander (Thunder) Second selection
Kevin Durant (Suns) 14th selection
Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) Sixth selection
Devin Booker (Suns) Fourth selection
Stephen Curry (Warriors) 10th selection
Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) Second selection
Paul George (LA Clippers) Ninth selection
Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) Sixth selection
Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves) Fourth selection
Anthony Davis (LA Lakers) Ninth selection
Coach: Chris Finch (Timberwolves)
How to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?
The 2024 NBA All-Star Game: East vs. West is to be played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET. It will be available over TNT and TBS as well as on NBA League Pass.
The game returns to the classic format for East vs. West and will feature the traditional scoring system and 12-minute quarters.
The last East versus West All-Star Game was in 2017 in New Orleans, with the West winning 192-182, led by then Pelicans All-Star Anthony Davis, who had 52 points.