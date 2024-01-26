2024 NBA All-Star starters announced: Listing Eastern and Western Conferences' top 10 vote-getters

The 2024 NBA All-Star starters have been announced and fans are surprised at who the top ten vote-getters are. For the 73rd All-Star game, the stars who will be starting for the highly-anticipated game were voted in by fans.

For the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks has been named the team captain. This will be his eighth straight All-Star nod. LA Lakers forward LeBron James was named the team captain for the Western Conference. James has been named an All-Star for the 20th time in his career.

Look at the table below to see the complete list of the 2024 NBA All-Star starters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Western Conference Eastern Conference LeBron James Giannis Antetokounmpo Nikola Jokic Joel Embiid Kevin Durant Jayson Tatum Luka Doncic Tyrese Haliburton Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Damian Lillard

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For Damian Lillard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton, this will be the first time in their careers to be named an All-Star starter. The other stars who were named have had the privilege of being a starter in the prestigious game.

All ten players will showcase their talents and skills in Indiana, where the annual All-Star Weekend will take place.

You might also be interested in reading this: When will 2024 NBA All-Star starters be announced? Date, time where to watch and more

After the announcement of the 2024 NBA All-Star starters, when will the reserves be announced?

The 2024 NBA All-Star starters were made possible by the fans. Via fan voting, players got the chance to be recognized by the people who watch games religiously. However, the starters for the annual game are the only ones announced by the league.

For the reserves, all 30 coaches will still discuss which players will be included to participate in the festivities. If there are injuries, commissioner Adam Silver will be naming replacements for the injured players.

The league will announce the final list of All-Star reserves on Thursday, Feb. 1. The TNT crew will release it at TNT's NBA Tip-Off, which starts at 7:00 p.m. ET. That night, the Lakers and the Boston Celtics game will be covered by TNT, followed by the 76ers vs. Jazz.

Also read: How does the NBA select injury replacements for All-Star game?

2024 NBA All-Star jerseys have been revealed

Aside from the announcement of the 2024 NBA All-Star starters, fans were waiting for the league to unveil the jerseys. Each year, the NBA designs a different uniform for the stars.

Jordan Brand has designed the All-Star jerseys for the seventh year. As the league goes back to the East vs West format, the colors of the jerseys have also returned.

Expand Tweet

The West All-Stars will wear red pin-striped jerseys and the East All-Stars will wear the blue version.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!