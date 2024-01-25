When will All-Star starters be announced? Date, time where to watch and more

The 2024 All-Star Game is three weeks away and the NBA will announce the starters and the captains for the East vs. West game on Thursday, January 25.

Fans will be able to watch the announcement on TNT during the network's pregame show at 7:00 p.m. ET. After the announcement, TNT will start its double-header with the Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat games.

Fans, coaches, and media had one month to vote on who would play in the 2024 All-Star Game as starters and reserves. A week later, on Thursday, February 1, the reserves will be revealed on TNT's pregame show.

Who are the frontrunners to become starters in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The voting process for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game started on December 19 and came to an end on Saturday, January 20. There were a few dates where votes counted for double, while the league released updates on the voting process on three separate dates.

That said, we take a look at the frontrunners to become starters in the Eastern and Western Conferences, respectively.

In the Eastern Conference, Tyrese Haliburton is the grand favorite to cover the first guard position, as he leads the way with 2,718,973 votes. Trae Young (1,815,898) and Damian Lillard (1,730,036) fight for the second spot in the backcourt line.

On the frontline, Giannis Antetokounmpo (4,309,630), reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid (3,721,002) and Jayson Tatum (3,717,311) lead the way in voting and are expected to cover the three frontcourt positions.

In the Western Conference, Luka Doncic (3,205,375 votes) is the frontrunner to cover the one-guard position, while either Stephen Curry (2,616,154) or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2,331,113) will cover the second spot in the backcourt line.

On the frontline, LeBron James (3,938,571), Nikola Jokic (3,498,250) and Kevin Durant (3,466,608) are frontrunners to become starters.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are also frontrunners to be named captains again. This year, though, the captains will not pick players as they used to do in previous years; instead, the traditional East vs. West format will apply.

In addition, the game will last 48 minutes as usual and there will be no point threshold that a team should reach to win the game. At the same time, the team that wins each quarter will donate money to a charitable organization.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Indianapolis on Sunday, February 18, with the game taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The league has already announced San Francisco (the Warriors) and Los Angeles (2026) as the hosts of the All-Star Game in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

