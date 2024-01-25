Miami Heat injury report (January 25): What's the latest on Kevin Love and Jaime Jazquez Jr.s status?

The Miami Heat will look to get back on track on Thursday when they host the team with the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics (34-10). The Heat (24-20) have been in a free fall lately, losing six of their last 10 games and four in a row. This is the second time this season that they are on a four-game losing skid.

Miami has yet to release its official injury report for Thursday's game, which completes a back-to-back set that started with the home defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies (105-96).

In the game vs the Celtics, the Miami Heat may be short-handed again, as Kevin Love (illness) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (groin) may be unavailable.

Love had to leave the game vs the Grizzlies with an illness, and it is still unclear if he will be able to play tonight. For his part, Jaquez Jr. has missed the last few games as he continues to deal with a groin injury.

What happened to Kevin Love and Jaime Jaquez Jr.?

Kevin Love spent only five minutes on the floor before leaving the game due to illness. This season, he has missed games due to injuries to his shoulder and knee, and he has made a total of 34 appearances so far.

The veteran forward has averages of 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for the Miami Heat, on 34.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had been impressive up until the groin injury he sustained. Before the injury, he had appeared in all 39 games for Miami, but he has now missed the team's last five games

Jaquez Jr. is averaging 14.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Heat and has emerged as a Top-5 candidate for the Rookie of the Year award.

When will Kevin Love and Jaime Jaquez Jr. return?

There is currently no timeline for the return of both players to the Miami Heat lineup. Love is day-to-day with the illness, while Jaquez Jr. remains with no set date for his return.

Should both players be unavailable to play on Thursday, it remains to be seen if they will be good to go for the next game, which is against the New York Knicks (27-17) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Where to watch the Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat game?

The Miami Heat and Boston Cetics will collide for a second time this season. This is a rematch between two franchises that have faced each other in the Eastern Conference Finals for consecutive years (2022, 2023). Fans can watch the game on TNT and via the NBA League Pass.

