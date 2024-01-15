Miami Heat Injury Report (January 15): Will Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyler Herro play in second game of back-to-back?

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyler Herro are two of the most important players for the Miami Heat this season. Jaquez has been among the top rookies of the 2023 draft class, while Herro has been carrying the offense amid Jimmy Butler's injury.

According to ESPN's latest injury report, the Heat have four players possibly missing the game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Dru Smith has already been ruled out for the entire season, while Jimmy Butler has missed the last seven games and 11 of the last 12 due to a toe injury.

Kevin Love is considered a game-time decision due to a knee injury and missed Sunday's win over the Charlotte Hornets. Jaquez is the remaining player on the report, with Herro expected to play back-to-back games.

What happened to Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyler Herro?

Jaime Jaquez Jr. started the game for the Miami Heat on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets. Jaquez played 15 minutes in the first half, posting 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. However, he suffered a left groin strain and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

According to Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network, Jaquez did not travel with the team to Brooklyn for Monday's game. As for Herro, he suffered a shoulder strain in practice and missed the 99-96 win over the Orlando Magic on Jan. 12. It was a minor injury and played the next game.

Will Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyler Herro play in second game of back-to-back?

With Jaime Jaquez Jr. not traveling with the team in Brooklyn, he's going to be out for Monday's game. The Miami Heat will then travel up north of the border for Wednesday's showdown against the Toronto Raptors. That means Jaquez is likely not playing that game as well.

Meanwhile, Tyler Herro has been cleared to play back-to-back games after his shoulder injury. Herro appeared unbothered by it in Miami's win yesterday. He finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists, while making four 3-point shots.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyler Herro's stats vs. Brooklyn Nets

Jaime Jaquez Jr. has played against the Brooklyn Nets three times this season. He's averaging 10.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in those games, with the Heat losing two of the three games. His best performance versus the Nets was on Nov. 25 when he had 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.

On the other hand, Tyler Herro is averaging 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 10 career games against Brooklyn. Herro has a 5-5 record versus the Nets, but he has not faced them since Nov. 1. He missed 18 games early in the season because of a sprained right ankle before returning on Dec. 18.

