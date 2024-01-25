How does the NBA select injury replacements for All-Star game?

The NBA All-Star Game is in two weeks and Indianapolis is ready to host the star-studded weekend for the second time in franchise history after 1985.

Every season, the league has to select players from the reserve pool to replace the injured players on the roster. There are different ways to replace the injured starters on the team. To replace the starters selected by the fans, the coach of the team for the All-Star Team selects the player from the reserve.

The NBA Commissioner, on the other hand, selects the players who will fill the positions left vacant by those promoted. Moreover, the replacement is made irrespective of the position that is being filled and from which position the replacement player is playing.

Until 2017, the starters for the All-Star game were decided by fans alone. The players and the media had no say in it. However, now fans get 50 percent of the vote, and the rest is divided between the media and the players.

However, despite these changes, when it comes to selecting the reserves, it has not changed. All coaches from the 30 teams in the league vote for two guard players, a total of three players from the frontcourt and two wild cards. However, all of these coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players.

The starters for the 2024 All-Star game are scheduled to be announced on Thursday on TNT.

NBA officially releases jersey for the 2024 All-Star Game

After a user on Twitter/X leaked the official jersey for the NBA All-Star game in Indianapolis, the NBA has officially unveiled the jersey. Although the leak was right about many features in the jersey, there were details and the inspiration behind them now seems missing.

Earlier, the logo of the car company KIA was missing from the leaked jersey, however, after the NBA officially released the jersey, it is available on the left shoulder.

The 2024 NBA All-Star logo, which appears within the racing stripes of the star logo, pays respect to the Indiana Pacers. Five stars appear on each side of the jersey, symbolizing the number of players on the court for a team. Furthermore, the brief has six stars, one for each of the teams' total number of players.

NBA All-Star Jersey

The 2024 All-Star game logo is also on the short but within a circle. The circle represents the "Circle, which surrounds the proud Soldiers and Sailors Monument at the center of Circle City.”

The All-Star warm-up jersey features the jersey colors of both teams on both sides of the front. One side has the 2024 NBA All-Star logo and the other side has the Jumpman logo on it.

The league is returning to East vs. West for the All-Star game this season. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokunmpo are expected to be the leaders for the upcoming All-Star game.

