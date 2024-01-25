The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is just three weeks away and is set to take place in Indianapolis on Feb. 18. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo lead the way in fan voting and are expected to be starters and team captains for another season.

Should James play in the All-Star Game this season, he will make a record 20th appearance, which puts him on top of the list with the players with the most All-Star appearances.

That said, let's take a look at the top five active players with the most appearances in the NBA All-Star Game.

Top 5 active NBA players with the most All-Star appearances (2024)

#5 - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The megastar of the Golden State Warriors and four-time NBA champion has become an All-Star nine times (2014-2019, 2021-2023). He also won the All-Star MVP in 2022. This year, he is second in the voting when it comes to the guards in the West and we expect him to be a starter.

#4 - James Harden

James Harden LA Clippers

The megastar of the LA Clippers has appeared in the NBA All-Star Game 10 times in his career (2013-2022). He is fourth in the West voting for guards and unless something changes, he should be selected either as a starter or reserve. He should return to the All-Star Game after an one-year absence.

#3 - Chris Paul

Chris Paul Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul has played in the All-Star Game 12 times (2008-2016, 2020-2022). He won the All-Star MVP award once (2013), but it has been two years since he last appeared in the major event. The star guard of the Warriors is not expected to be part of the West's roster for this year's game.

#2 - Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns

The megastar of the Phoenix Suns has 12 All-Star Game appearances under his belt (2010-2019, 2021-2023). A two-time All-Star MVP (2012, 2019), Kevin Durant is expected to be a starter for the West, as he is third in fan voting for frontcourt players in the West with 3,466,608 votes.

Among active NBA players, Kevin Durant trails only LeBron James for the most All-Star Game appearances.

#1 - LeBron James

LeBron James LA Lakers

LeBron James is expected to reach another milestone in his legendary career. The LA Lakers superstar is expected to make his 20th All-Star Game appearance this year and will break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record (19).

James, who is a four-time champion and the all-time scoring leader, holds the record for the most consecutive All-Star appearances with 19 and is expected to extend it to 20. He has been playing in the All-Star Game since 2005.

LeBron James, who is expected to be a starter and captain for the West, has been named the All-Star MVP three times (2006, 2012 and 2018).

