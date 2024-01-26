Who will coach the 2024 NBA All-Star teams?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is almost three weeks away and will take place in Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 18. On Thursday, the league announced the starters for the Eastern and Western Conference, respectively. A week later, on Thursday, Feb. 1, the reserves will be announced.

At the same time, the selection of the coaches of the two teams is quite simple. The coaches of the best team in the East and West, respectively, will coach the All-Star teams in Indianapolis.

However, this year, there will be a problem, as the coach of the Boston Celtics, the team with the best record in the East and the NBA (35-10), Joe Mazzulla, is ineligible to coach in the All-Star Game, as he was also the coach of Team Giannis in 2023.

On this occasion, the coach of the team with the second-best record in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks, will coach the East team. With Adrian Griffin out since Tuesday, his replacement, Doc Rivers, will be the one to become head coach of the Eastern Conference Team in the NBA All-Star Game.

At the same time, Chris Finch will coach the Western Conference team, as his team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, lead the way in the West with 32 wins and 13 losses.

Doc Rivers expected to coach an NBA All-Star Game team for the fourth time in his career

Doc Rivers will make his return to the NBA only a few months after his departure from the Philadelphia 76ers. The veteran coach agreed to a deal with the Bucks to replace Adrian Griffin and will look to help the franchise return to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2021.

At the same time, Rivers will have the opportunity to coach again in the All-Star Game, as he is the coach of the team with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference.

With Joe Mazzulla ineligible to coach for a second straight year, Rivers will coach the East team in the 2024 All-Star Game, and he will be an All-Star team coach for the fourth time in his career. He coached the East team twice in 2008 and 2011, while he was the coach of Team Durant in 2021.

Meanwhile, this will be the first time that Chris Finch will coach in the All-Star Game, with the Timberwolves having emerged as a legit title contender in the West.

As for the players, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and reigning MVP Joel Embiid will start for the East. In contrast, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and reigning champion Nikola Jokic will start for the West.

The 14 players that will be selected as reserves will be announced this coming Thursday.

