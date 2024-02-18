Is LeBron James playing tonight in 2024 NBA All-Star Game? Latest on West Captain's status 

LeBron James hasn't appeared on the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend, missing practice and media sessions. However, that won't be the case when he leads the West team out of the tunnel on Sunday. Making his record 20th All-Star appearance and potentially his last if he decides to retire after this season, LeBron seems to be making an active effort to play.

The 39-year-old took the night off for the LA Lakers' last game before the All-Star break against the Utah Jazz on the road. That may have been a decision stemming from the fact that LeBron is probably planning to be heavily active during the 2024 NBA All-Star game.

He's not had much rest this year after missing only seven games, while playing with a lingering ankle injury, so opting to rest before Sunday's main event was the ideal call for him to make.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to LeBron James?

LeBron is dealing with a left ankle peroneal tendinopathy injury. It's not a contact ailment, but one that could transpire due to excessive workload. Having logged in thousands of minutes for 21 consecutive seasons, LeBron was prone to such injuries, especially after the last few seasons where he's struggled to stay healthy.

The ankle ailment improved with rest and recovery, but the Lakers' up-and-down season hasn't given the 20x NBA All-Star many chances to take occasional rests. Nevertheless, he's well-rested for Sunday's showdown, and fans shouldn't be concerned about his availability.

LeBron James could be eager to get back to winning ways in the NBA All-Star Game

LeBron James has been on a phenomenal streak as a captain since the NBA All-Star Game format changed in 2018. His teams won for five consecutive seasons, but 2023 saw Giannis Antetokounmpo's team snap that streak. The two will meet as captains for the fourth time on Sunday.

LeBron's Western Conference team seems stacked, with Kevin Durant and Steph Curry co-leading the team with him. MVP candidates Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Edwards are on the roster, too.

There's not much that can go wrong with a talent pool this deep. The West is the favorite again, especially with the East missing multiple early selections, Joel Embiid and Julius Randle due to injuries. The East also has several All-Stars making their debuts.

However, Sunday could be one of the most competitive NBA All-Star games, so regardless of boasting the better team on paper, LeBron James and the Western Conference team could face stiff competition. It will be interesting to see if LeBron plays an integral role after a passive approach in the past few years.

Also read: Western Conference vs Eastern Conference 2024 NBA All-Star Game Predictions, Preview and Odds | February 18