Western Conference vs Eastern Conference 2024 NBA All-Star Game Predictions, Preview and Odds | February 18

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana will see the return of the traditional Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference format. The league's draft format for the All-Star game between 2018 and 2023 had massive ups and downs.

It seemed like a decent change in the first few years, but it was heavily underwhelming in recent seasons, especially in 2023. Fans were disappointed with the lengthy introductions and draft process, while the players didn't play competitive basketball at any point.

The lackluster effort defensively couldn't have been more noticeable. The NBA actively pursued the idea of shaking things up again to restore the attraction of the All-Star game. However, only time will tell if the re-introduction of the traditional format is the right call.

Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference 2024 NBA All-Star Game Predictions, Preview and Betting Tips

TNT, TBS and truTV will provide national coverage for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Fubo TV will be an online option stream for viewers in the US. Fans abroad can stream the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 8:00 pm ET.

Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference 2024 NBA All-Star Game odds

Moneyline: West -142, East + 124

Spread: West -2.5 (-115), East +2.5 (-105)

Total (o/u): West o362.5 (-105), East u364.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference 2024 NBA All-Star Game preview

There's not much to divide the two teams at an NBA All-Star Game. The best 24 players are in action, so it's more often than not a tight contest.

The Western Conference does appear to have the better roster, though. Seven of the top-10 NBA MVP candidates are on the West Coast.

Meanwhile, multi-time champions and likely first-ballot Hall of Famers LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are set to play their first game as a trio. They are expected to lead the team's charge.

Their supporting cast includes MVP favorites like Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards, and Anthony Davis.

The Eastern Conference may not be as strong on paper, especially with reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid out injured.

However, they have two of the last three All-Star Game MVPs in Giannis Antetokounmpo, the team captain, and Jayson Tatum, the best player on the best team this season.

They are surrounded by exciting veterans and young prospects like Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, and Scottie Barnes.

With elite shot creators among the guards and physicality on the frontcourt, the Eastern Conference team could stun the West with a gritty outing.

Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference 2024 NBA All-Star Game Starting Lineups

Western Conference starting lineup

PG - Luka Doncic, SG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SF - LeBron James, PF - Kevin Durant, C - Nikola Jokic

Eastern Conference starting lineup

PG - Damian Lillard, SG - Tyrese Haliburton, SF - Jayson Tatum, PF - Giannis Antetokounmpo, C - Bam Adebayo

Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference 2024 NBA All-Star Game Predictions

The Western Conference is the oddsmakers' pick to beat the Eastern Conference in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

With Joel Embiid and Julius Randle out, the East's frontcourt lacks the depth to prevail against LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, and others.

The West team seems to have the better depth to limit the East in almost every position, and it can't be considered vice-versa. However, upsets have been caused in the All-Star games. It won't be surprising to see another unexpected result on Sunday.

Ahead of the much-anticipated contest, the Eastern Conference team holds a 39-27 head-to-head advantage over the Western Conference. However, the West had won seven of its last 10 NBA All-Star Games against the East before the format change in 2018.