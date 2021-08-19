5 teams which have failed to make the best use of the 2021 NBA free agency so far

NBA Free Agency is a time in which most teams are expected to work towards improving their respective rosters to compete in the upcoming NBA season. While it might seem a straightforward part of the NBA world, some teams have repeatedly proven to not be the most desirable destinations for top free agents.

The LA Lakers, on their side, probably did the best job of revamping their roster in order to contend for the NBA championship in the 2021-22 season. After a year plagued by injuries to their top stars, the LA Lakers brought in Russell Westbrook to try to enhance their star power and be better-suited for a possible NBA Finals appearance.

5 Teams that have not taken advantage of the 2021 NBA Free Agency yet

In the Eastern Conference, the 'super' Brooklyn Nets brought in veteran NBA champion Patty Mills and it could be a big move for a team that will surely look for any chance to increase their depth. The Miami Heat signed Kyle Lowry, while the Chicago Bulls also worked nicely in the East, landing Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan.

In this article, however, we will take a look at those franchises that have not sufficiently utilized the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

#5 Toronto Raptors

Alec Burks #18 of the New York Knicks in action against Gary Trent Jr. #33 of the Toronto Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors have struggled to sign the few available names in the 2021 NBA Free Agency, and that was expected. Kyle Lowry was the team's main name in free agency and he signed with the Miami Heat. The move ended Lowry's nine-year tenure with the Toronto Raptors in a sign-and-trade that sent Goran Dragic to Toronto.

The franchise has not landed big names in free agency for a while. Even Kawhi Leonard's arrival ahead of the 2018-19 season only happened via trade and not even an NBA title was enough to entice him to stay.

The Raptors have now signed Gary Trent Jr., ensuring his return to Toronto, but the roster has not really improved. The 2021 NBA Free Agency is the third in a row where Toronto has lost high-profile names that were part of their NBA championship-winning team in 2019.

#4 New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans steals the ball.

The New Orleans Pelicans had one of the most talented and promising rosters in the NBA during the 2020-21 campaign. However, it did not work out and the team eventually missed the postseason with a 31-41 record.

The team is logically constructed around Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, two young players who made the All-Star Game in 2021 and 2020, respectively. However, the Pelicans decided to let Lonzo Ball go in the 2021 NBA Free Agency to the Chicago Bulls, when a playmaker like him would certainly help the two All-Stars on offense. Ball is also a good, intense defender and now finds himself away from the Pels.

They've also tried to solve the void left by Ball by acquiring Devonte' Graham. While Graham can be a good scorer, he is not a playmaker like Ball and his efficiency is a definite concern. He is a 37% shooter from the field, though he shoots 36% from three.

On the bright side, the Pelicans did make one good trade, acquiring Jonas Valanciunas from the Memphis Grizzlies. In doing so, they also managed to off-load the contracts of Eric Bledsoe and Steven Adams.

