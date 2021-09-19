5 teams James Harden has recorded the most assists against

James Harden is a 9-time NBA All-Star basketball player with the Brooklyn Nets, playing in the point guard position. He is the 33rd best all-time scorer in NBA history with 22,045 points scored in 877 games played.

Harden had an average of 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.8 assists per game in his debut season for the Brooklyn Nets. He has a career average of 25.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo On this date in 2012:



The Heat finish off the Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, giving LeBron James the first ring of his career.



Harden started his NBA career as the 3rd pick overall pick in the 2009 Draft, having been selected by the Oklahoma City Thunder. He reached the NBA Finals with the Thunder in the 2012 season but failed to snatch a win against the Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat, losing 4 games to one. Harden does not have a championship title under his belt.

For this piece, we'll take a look at the top 5 teams James Harden has secured the most assists against in the NBA.

#5. Sacramento Kings - 260 Assists

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets drives against Hassan Whiteside #20 and Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on February 15, 2021 in Sacramento, California.

James Harden has featured against the Sacramento Kings in 40 games in the NBA throughout his career thus far. In that time, he has made 260 assists, with an average of 6.5 assists per game. He scored a total of 1,068 points against the Kings.

The NBA All-Star averages 33.0 minutes per game against the Kings, scoring an average of 26.7 points in that time. He has successfully completed 226 rebounds, 62 steals and 24 blocks against the Kings, with a field goal of 46.6% and an average of 8.1 points scored from the field in 17.5 attempts made.

#4. New Orleans Pelicans - 261 Assists

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets dribbles against the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115.

Harden has put in an assist more than he has over the Kings against the New Orleans Pelicans. He has made a total of 261 assists with an average of 6.7 assists per game, scoring 943 points in 1290 minutes played against the Pelicans in NBA history.

The 2012 NBA Sixth Man of the Year has played 39 games against the Pelicans, making 204 rebounds, 55 steals and 23 blocks. He has scored 24.2 points in every 33.1 minutes played against the Pelicans. Off his 24.2 points scored on average against the Pelicans, Harden has managed 7.4 goals from the field in 16.9 attempts made.

