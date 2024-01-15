5 teams who could join Clint Capela sweepstakes at NBA Trade Deadline.

Clint Capela is surfacing as one of the players who could potentially be moved before the trade deadline. The Atlanta Hawks are likely to be sellers and could make multiple moves. Capela could be one of those deals, already having plenty of suitors.

The center is averaging 11.3 points and 10.5 rebounds and has stayed healthy this year as well and started all 36 games for Atlanta.

Recent reports from NBA reporter Brett Siegel say multiple teams would be interested in making a move for Capela. Let’s take a look at five teams who might trade for Capela.

Five possible trade destinations for Clint Capela

Philadelphia 76ers

Does Joel Embiid need a better backup?

The Sixers have been one of the best and most consistent teams in the East this season. They have been rumored to be interested in Clint Capela before. Sixers GM Daryl Morey is familiar with Capela from when they both were in Houston.

The Sixers are last in rebound percentage and could use Capela’s size inside. He could also be a solid backup plan at center for when Joel Embiid is out with injury or resting.

New York Knicks

The Knicks got OG Anunoby and want more.

The Knicks are rumored for every available player. They are itching to make more moves after trading for OG Anunoby earlier this month.

They waived Taj Gibson to create roster space to acquire more players. They could target Capela as an athletic rim-runner who can do a lot of the similar things Mitchell Robinson can do. Capela has been much healthier than Robinson this season.

LA Lakers

LeBron James may want some new faces in LA.

The Lakers are rumored to be in the trade market. They have had a poor January and James could push the team to make moves before the deadline.

LA has young players on tradeable contracts like D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura. They may also attempt to acquire Capela in a package alongside Dejounte Murray. The Hawks are shopping the star guard and the Lakers have reported interest.

Houston Rockets

Could the Houston Rockets bring back Clint Capela?

Capela could potentially return to Houston. He spent the first six seasons of his career in Houston.

The Rockets could use his size and rebounding. He could also be an athletic fit in the pick-and-roll with guards Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green.

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis could use big help in Sacramento.

The Kings are in contention in the West. They will want to avoid a similar fate as last season when they lost in the first round as the 3-seed.

The Kings could also use more size. Damontas Sabonis is the only King averaging more than five rebounds per game. Clint Capela would be a great addition to boost their rebounding numbers and lighten the load for Sabonis.

