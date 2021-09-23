5 teams Kevin Durant has most regular season losses against

Kevin Durant is one of the most gifted and skilled offensive minds the NBA has ever seen. Drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2007 NBA Draft, Durant became a franchise player and showed signs of being a generational talent early on.

Having played in the NBA for 14 years, Durant has faced a number of difficult game situations. A two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, he played a crucial role in the years the franchise won consecutive NBA Finals.

His ability to take over games in clutch situations with the mentality to stay locked in is what separates him from a lot of players in the NBA. With the best defenders collapsing on him, Durant usually has his work cut out in games.

Faced with losses against teams on multiple occasions, we take a look at the five teams Kevin Durant has had most regular season losses against.

#5 Memphis Grizzlies - 17 losses

Kevin Durant has faced the Memphis Grizzlies a total of 38 times over the course of his career. However, his record against the franchise isn't as great as one would expect.

Durant has lost to the Grizzlies a total of 17 times in his career. While he averages 28.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game against the team, the grit and grind mentality focused on defense has shown to be a problem for Durant in the past.

Often guarded by Tony Allen, one of the toughest defenders in the league, Kevin Durant really had his work cut out for him.

However, a heated exchange followed by an ejection for Durant and Stephen Curry after the Warriors blew a 24-point lead against the Grizzlies to lose the regular-season series in overtime better describes his struggle with the franchise.

#4 LA Lakers - 18 losses

Kevin Durant has played a number of games against the LA Lakers franchise over the course of his career. Having played 42 games, Durant posted a winning record of 24 wins and 18 losses against the Lakers.

With averages of 27.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists, Durant has been quite effective against the Lakers franchise.

Prior to joining the Golden State Warriors in 2016, Durant had played 29 games against the Lakers, recording a losing record of 10-15. He has only lost three games since.

The 20-point loss to the LA Lakers on November 4th in 2016 remains one of the biggest upsets of Durant's career.

