5 Teams Kobe Bryant has scored the most points against

Kobe Bryant was a basketball savant who took the game of basketball to newer zeniths every time he stepped foot on an NBA court. Be it the NBA Finals or in insignificant regular season matchups, Kobe never failed to bring forth all of his Mamba mentality.

Kobe Bryant's relentless willingness to perfect his craft led him to stack up 33,643 points by the time he hung his boots. So it makes sense to note that he had a mountain's worth of points against almost every franchise in the league.

While a statistical tribute to his greatness will merely be an understatement, let's take a look back and applaud his scoring brilliance by listing the five teams Kobe Bryant scored the most points against.

#5 Phoenix Suns - 1,664 points

Bryant had a career scoring average of 26 ppg against the Suns.

Kobe had some of his best moments while sharing the court with the Suns. The Black Mamba's iconic buzzer beater in the 2006 playoffs against the Phoenix Suns team is an evergreen highlight. That same year, he set the arena record as well by dropping 51 points in a game.

Bean was a killer in crunch time and was infamous for his late game scoring bursts against the then-stacked Suns team, led by Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire.

"Bryant for the win... BANG!"



🗓️ 15 years ago today: Kobe Bryant ties Game 4 of the 1st Round vs. Suns to send it to OT & then sinks the GW at the buzzer 🐍



Lakers opened +2.5, closed -1.5 😬pic.twitter.com/AnZSF2OTJL — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 30, 2021

When it comes to Suns matchups, Kobe Bryant shot over 46% from the field across 64 games in total, and always brought his A-game despite questionable support from his teammates.

#4 Portland Trail Blazers - 1,691 points

Playing almost 38 minutes per game against the Portland Trail Blazers throughout his career, Kobe managed to amass 1,691 points on 47% shooting from the floor. His jaw-clenching buzzer beater against self-proclaimed “Kobe stopper”, Ruben Patterson is something that will live in the memories of basketball fans forever.

On this day 15 years ago, Kobe Bryant dropped 50 points on the Portland Trail Blazers.



- 17-28 FG

- 5 3PM

- 11 FTM pic.twitter.com/Em5ph2DaXn — Fadeaway World HQ (@FadeawayWorldHQ) April 14, 2021

On January 23rd, 2016, when the Trail Blazers fans booed Kobe Bryant during his last game in Portland, his reaction was fitting,

"That's what it's been my entire career," Kobe Bryant said in the locker room. "Why would I want it to be any different? Why would the fans want it to be any different?"

