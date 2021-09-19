5 teams Michael Jordan had his best field-goal percentage against

Basketball legend Michael Jordan had an amazing career leading the Chicago Bulls to six NBA championship titles, earning himself a total of 14 NBA Most Valuable Player Awards. He was nicknamed "Air Jordan" with respect to his amazing aerial ability and in-air acrobats.

Field Yates @FieldYates Michael Jordan:

* 6 NBA Titles in 6 trips

* 6 NBA Finals MVPs

* NBA's All-Time leading scorer (30.12 PPG)

* NBA's All-Time playoff scoring leader (33.4 PPG)

* 10 NBA scoring titles

* 9 1st-team All-Defense

* 9 game-winning buzzer beaters (most ever)



Jordan is the fifth-best all-time scorer in the NBA with 32,292 points scored in 1,072 games played. He has a career average of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. The NBA Hall of Famer recorded a total of 24,537 attempts from the field and netted 12,912 times, having a career field goal percentage of .497, but let's take a look at the top five teams Michael Jordan has registered the best field goal percentage against.

Top five teams Michael Jordan has secured the best field goal percentage against

#5 Denver Nuggets - 52.2%

Former NBA star Michael Jordan looks on prior to a game between the Michigan Wolverines and Hawaii Warriors on September 3, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michael Jordan played in 26 games against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA. He featured for a total of 942 minutes against the Nuggets, scoring 765 points in that time and averaging 29.4 points per game. He also secured 6.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game played.

Air Jordan scored 11.2 times from the field, from a total of 21.4 attempts made per game, attaining a field goal of 52.2%. This is his 5th highest field goal percentage against an NBA team. He completed 172 rebounds, 150 assists, 55 steals and 25 blocks against the Nuggets. In 36.2 minutes played, he secured an average of one block per game.

#4 Sacramento Kings - 52.8%

Chicago Bulls President/COO Michael Reinsdorf Jr. (L) accepts the ceremonial All-Star ball from Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan at the 68th NBA All-Star Game on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Sacramento Kings are the fourth team with the next best field goal percentage scored by Michael Jordan. He mustered a field goal percentage of .528 in 38 minutes played per game against the Kings, scoring 11.3 times from the field in 21.3 attempts made.

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham With the encore presentation of "The Last Dance" beginning tonight on ABC (8:00 p.m. PT) I decided to look back at the dominance Michael Jordan had in Sacramento; losing just once at ARCO with the Bulls.



A glimpse of that dominance, including his first game vs. Kings in Sac. With the encore presentation of "The Last Dance" beginning tonight on ABC (8:00 p.m. PT) I decided to look back at the dominance Michael Jordan had in Sacramento; losing just once at ARCO with the Bulls.



A glimpse of that dominance, including his first game vs. Kings in Sac. https://t.co/1pEbU6Rdgp

The six-time NBA championship titleholder has featured in 26 games against the Kings, which saw him score a total of 768 points while clocking 988 minutes on the court. Going against the Kings, he successfully made 135 rebounds, 129 assists, 63 steals and 21 blocks. He also registered an average of 30.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

