5 teams predicted to dominate in the 2021-22 regular season in the NBA

The 2021-22 NBA season will tip-off on October 19th, 2021, with a doubleheader involving the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and LA Lakers. All four teams will have the opportunity to show their hands early as the league returns to its regular 82-game schedule.

Activities in the offseason have given us an idea of which team will dominate the 2021-22 NBA season. Although winning the championship is the end goal, every team will be looking to get into a groove early that will extend into the postseason.

The LA Clippers still look formidable, even as they did not make any high-profile signings in the offseason. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have bolstered their ranks with Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker, both of whom will impact their shape and productivity on both ends of the court.

Despite the Phoenix Suns' impressive run in the 2020-21 NBA season, the chance of recreating that stellar performance is slim. For the Philadelphia 76ers, the Ben Simmons situation might shake things up drastically, enough to mess with their rhythm as the season gets underway.

Every team will make a push for top seeding from the go as things develop as basketball is a competitive sport. Regardless, few will stand out and outright dominate the 2021-22 NBA season.

That said, let's take a look at the top five teams that are most likely to dominate during the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell #45 and Royce O'Neale #23 of the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz finished the 2020-21 NBA season as the No.1 seed from the West with a 52-20 run. While they have exceptional players that can get buckets, it was their difference that made the difference.

Led by Rudy Gobert, the Jazz ranked fourth in defensive rating but led the league in total rebounds and blocks. If they can continue to limit opponents' points per game as they did in the 2020-21 season, they will be a force to be reckoned with in the new season.

With Donovan Mitchell and 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson on the roster, the Utah Jazz will not have any problems putting up points.

#4 Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks player introduction ceremony

Outside of the teams that splurged in the 2021 NBA offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks will be under severe pressure to run it back. They still have arguably the best two-way forward in the NBA, who can turn things around in a jiffy.

However, many would argue that the Bucks won mainly because of the injury plague that occurred league-wide. That cannot take away from the effort and grit they came with throughout the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo made a remarkable recovery from a hyperextended knee to help rally his team to the NBA title. Let's not forget his mind-blowing Game 4 clutch block and 50 points outing in the series clincher. With the core of the championship team still intact, the Milwaukee Bucks stand a good chance of finishing in the top-three in the Eastern Conference.

