5 teams that should pursue JaVale McGee in 2021 NBA Free Agency

Three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee recently made headlines for being introduced as one of the replacements for Kevin Love in the US men's Olympic team roster. It's a great opportunity for him to showcase his potential and prove that he can be an invaluable addition to a title-contending team.

JaVale McGee couldn't do that in the 2020-21 NBA season as he started with the Cleveland Cavaliers, a rebuilding team. He was later traded to the Denver Nuggets, where he did not receive enough playing time, with league MVP Nikola Jokic playing as a starting center.

McGee is now set to enter free agency as an unrestricted free agent. He is an under-the-radar option for multiple teams looking to add a quality center this summer. He averaged 7.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game in only 14.7 minutes of playing time per game last season.

It is a clear indication that if he was given more playing time, his numbers could have looked a lot different. On that note, let's take a look at the five teams that should pursue JaVale McGee in the 2021 NBA Free Agency.

#5 Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are looking to end their 15-year-long playoff drought next summer. However, they face huge challenges in keeping one of their core pieces, Richaun Holmes, in their roster for next season. That's because Holmes is an unrestricted free agent in the off-season and is looking for around $80 million per year on a four-year deal.

With many teams showing interest in Holmes, it's looking unlikely for the Kings to retain him, especially if he is offered the kind of sum he is looking for. If he does end up taking his talents elsewhere, the Sacramento Kings will have a gaping hole to fill at five.

Among the big men available in the market, JaVale McGee appears to be a much cheaper option to sign for the Kings. He will likely be on a minimum contract. His championship experience could help them get to the next level and he could be a leader in the locker room and guide the young crew to the postseason.

The Kings finished as the worst defensive unit (as per defensive ratings) in the 2020-21 NBA season. So a veteran defensive beast like JaVale McGee could help them make major improvements in that area.

#4 Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are another team looking to add a center to increase their frontcourt depth this summer. Not having a highly efficient big man who could deliver consistently at the five was one of the key reasons why they failed to make the 2021 playoffs.

The Raptors have a significant amount of cap space available but ideally should look to be wise about spending in free agency on a center. JaVale McGee could be an intriguing option for them if they are looking to go economical with their budget while building their roster in the potential post-Kyle Lowry era.

Most of their squad is young in terms of experience in the NBA, so McGee could provide veteran leadership to the team along with his two-way abilities. McGee is a team player and would happily accept a starting or bench role depending on the team's needs.

