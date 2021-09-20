5 teams Russell Westbrook has recorded the most assists against

Russell Westbrook is an NBA phenomenon separate from all others. Brodie's on-court aggression and athleticism made basketball fans all over the world fall in love with him.

Known for his high-flying explosiveness at his peak, Westbrook was unstoppable. He was able to drive from baseline-to-baseline in only a few seconds and then finish with a thunderous dunk (pun intended).

The former Oklahoma City Thunder point guard remains to this day an athletic beast even if his physical prime days are over. Russell Westbrook's grasp over playmaking, scoring and rebounding makes him a lethal threat on three fronts.

⁰ @RussWestFanatic March 29th, 2021.

The night Russell Westbrook couldn’t be stopped



35 Points

14 Rebounds

21 Assist



He became the first player in NBA history to post a 35+ point, 20+ assist triple-double

He is the undisputed all-time triple-double leader. With his current record of 184 triple-double games, Westbrook stands far ahead of his current rivals and teammates. In fact, the second triple-double leader amongst current active players - LeBron James - has registered only 99 such games in contrast to Westbrook's 184.

Teams Russell Westbrook has recorded the most assists against

However, for this ranking, we will only take into consideration Russell Westbrook's ability to assist. The following are the top 5 NBA teams against whom Russ has registered the highest number of assists.

#5 Scramento Kings - 362 assists

The last time the Sacramento Kings played in a playoffs series, LeBron James was in his third year in the league and Shaquille O'Neal won his fourth championship with the Miami Heat. To say the team has seen better days is not an understatement.

Their lack of success and weak squad have allowed exceptional teams and players to dominate them in the 21st century. Westbrook is one such player. He has recorded 362 assists in 42 games against the Kings, while averaging 22.5 points per game.

#4 New Orleans Pelican - 362 assists

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA no better way to celebrate 5 weeks until the regular season than with 5 minutes of @Zionwilliamson highlights 🤩 no better way to celebrate 5 weeks until the regular season than with 5 minutes of @Zionwilliamson highlights 🤩 https://t.co/5wGcETXOQR

By moving to the LA Lakers, Russell Westbrook has become a teammate of Anthony Davis. The two, along with James and Co., will attempt to win it all in the 2021-22 season. Russell Westbrook and James also recently attended AD's wedding, proving their close comraderie.

However, before this friendship blossomed, while the Brow was still with the New Orleans Pelicans, Russ and Davis were rivals. In his 42 games against the Pelicans, Mr. Triple Double averaged 25.1 points, 7 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. His total number of assists, at 362, is the same as his record against the Kings.

