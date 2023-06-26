5 teams that should sign Kyrie Irving for NBA 2023-24 Season

Kyrie Irving is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 NBA Free Agency class. The former champion is arguably the most skilled point guard. However, his off-court antics have lowered his market value over the years. If we were in 2017, Irving would've been the most coveted player this summer.

However, concerns regarding his availability make it increasingly difficult for teams to trust him with a lucrative contract on offer. The Dallas Mavericks remain in the driver's seat in his limited market, but they could refuse to offer him a max contract worth $272 million for five years.

He has served multiple suspensions in each of the last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and is coming off a season with the Mavs, where they dropped out of playoff contention after signing him.

5 Teams that should pursue Kyrie Irving in NBA Free Agency

Kyrie Irving's talent is unquestionably among the NBA's elite. He can instantly make any team better with the right pieces around him. The way he played for the Brooklyn Nets after returning from a suspension last season was a testament to the influence he has on the team, especially on offense.

Irving can be a great addition to several sides around the league. A few of them could sign him using cap space, while others will have to work out a sign-and-trade to avail of his services. Here's a look at five teams that should pursue the All-Star guard.

#1 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are instant favorites to re-sign Kyrie Irving. They gave up assets like Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-rounder and multiple future seconds in acquiring him at the trade deadline in February, and letting him walk isn't an option for the franchise.

Irving, along with Doncic, terrorized the opposition team's defenses. The two had some chemistry issues early on but looked more than comfortable for most of their tenure as teammates. Irving averaged 27/5/6 on 51/39/95 splits in 20 appearances for Mavs. They lacked defensive depth and size in the wings, so if they improve in those areas, Dallas could be lethal.

#2 Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets make sense as a landing spot for Kyrie Irving. They can offer him the five-year max deal with nearly $60 million in cap space and surround him with the necessary talent to help the team get back to playoff contention after three years of rebuilding.

The Rockets haven't played meaningful basketball with the young players on their roster, and another losing season could severely impact their mentality. With former Nets assistant Ime Udoka leading the Rockets' charge as their new head coach, Irving could thrive under him.

He would be the ideal coach to ensure Irving remains focused on the court and avoids any off-court issues.

#3 Chicago Bulls

From a positional standpoint, the Chicago Bulls make a lot of sense as a landing spot for Kyrie Irving. They need a point guard, with Lonzo Ball likely to miss another season with a recurring knee injury. Irving would be an excellent option next to Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan.

The Bulls will likely have to part ways with one of their two All-Star wings and facilitate a sign-and-trade to sign Irving. LaVine is a player who could entice the Mavericks, as he would be a solid fit next to Luka Doncic.

#4 LA Lakers

Another team that makes sense from a positional standpoint are the LA Lakers. The reunion with LeBron James also makes this an excellent fit, provided Kyrie Irving plays at least 65 games. The Lakers missed a scoring option like Kyrie in the playoffs at the point guard position, who could create for himself and knock down shots from all three levels efficiently.

LA will likely not have cap space to sign him directly, but they have intriguing pieces to facilitate a sign-and-trade with the Dallas Mavericks. However, unless it's an out-of-the-world package, the Mavs are unlikely to help their conference rivals get better with Irving.

#5 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have reportedly pursued Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline. He's the scoring option they need to thrive offensively come playoff time. Miami would've competed better if Irving was their starting point guard in the NBA finals. They will have to orchestrate a sign-and-trade, with no cap room to sign him directly in free agency.

The Heat should also strongly consider Irving as an alternative in case their other target, Damian Lillard, decides to stay put in Portland.

