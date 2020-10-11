5 teams that surprised everyone during the 2019-20 NBA playoffs

The 2019-20 NBA Playoffs have been a rollercoaster ride so far. There have been stellar performances almost every night as several stars starred for their sides. Not surprisingly, there were also a few teams that surprised everyone during this year's postseason.

On that note, let us have a look at the five best teams from this year's NBA playoffs:

5 teams that have surprised everyone during the 2019-20 NBA playoffs

In this list, we have ranked teams on the basis of how they managed to surpass the expectations on them at the start of the season.

#5 LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have been dominant during the postseason.

While there was no doubt about the LA Lakers going deep in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs, the team's dominance in the postseason has been staggering.

Before the playoffs, many expected teams like the LA Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks and not the Lakers to win it all this year. However, neither team even made the conference finals as the Lakers stamped their class over the competition.

On the final play, LeBron James did the same thing in the NBA Finals that Michael Jordan did to John Paxson & Steve Kerr & the same thing that Kobe Bryant did to Derek Fisher and Ron Artest. So stop with the nonsense that LeBron should have taken the shot https://t.co/PibwGsOUOE pic.twitter.com/eg6kkzevh1 — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 10, 2020

With each passing game, the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has only grown stronger, something that has catapulted them to the conversation for the greatest duo of all time.

Even though the LA Lakers were perhaps expected to reach the NBA Finals, the dominance exhibited by the team has been exhiliratingnevertheless.

#4 Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz

While the Utah Jazz did not get past the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the seven-game series they were a part of was an absolute spectacle.

With Bojan Bogdanovic missing, Donovan Mitchell had several incredible offensive explosions against the opposition, and on three different occasions, he carried the team to a win.

While it is true that the franchise suffered a disappointing exit, the performances of their franchise player were out of this world and could be a sign of things to come for the Utah Jazz.