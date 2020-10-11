5 teams that surprised everyone during the 2019-20 NBA playoffs

The 2019-20 NBA Playoffs have been a rollercoaster ride so far. There have been stellar performances almost every night as several stars starred for their sides. Not surprisingly, there were also a few teams that surprised everyone during this year's postseason.
On that note, let us have a look at the five best teams from this year's NBA playoffs:
5 teams that have surprised everyone during the 2019-20 NBA playoffs
In this list, we have ranked teams on the basis of how they managed to surpass the expectations on them at the start of the season.
#5 LA Lakers
While there was no doubt about the LA Lakers going deep in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs, the team's dominance in the postseason has been staggering.
Before the playoffs, many expected teams like the LA Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks and not the Lakers to win it all this year. However, neither team even made the conference finals as the Lakers stamped their class over the competition.
With each passing game, the duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis has only grown stronger, something that has catapulted them to the conversation for the greatest duo of all time.
Even though the LA Lakers were perhaps expected to reach the NBA Finals, the dominance exhibited by the team has been exhiliratingnevertheless.
#4 Utah Jazz
While the Utah Jazz did not get past the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the seven-game series they were a part of was an absolute spectacle.
With Bojan Bogdanovic missing, Donovan Mitchell had several incredible offensive explosions against the opposition, and on three different occasions, he carried the team to a win.
While it is true that the franchise suffered a disappointing exit, the performances of their franchise player were out of this world and could be a sign of things to come for the Utah Jazz.